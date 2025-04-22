Leroy John Drechsel, 97, of Albion, IL passed away on Sunday, April 20, 2025 at the Villas of Hollybrook in Mt. Carmel, IL.

Leroy was born November 10, 1927 in Dwight, IL to John A. & Eleanor Dierks Drechsel. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He married Maxine Neal on January 30, 1955, and they enjoyed over 70 happy years of marriage together. Leroy was a Christian, and an active member of Little Prairie Christian Church since 1970. He faithfully served as a church elder and a Sunday School teacher. He worked for the USDA as a Soil Conservationist for over 40 years. He also worked for many years testing soil through the Edwards County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed gardening and yard work. After his retirement, he and Maxine delivered Meals on Wheels for the Edwards County Senior Citizens Center. Leroy was very proud of his grandchildren.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Maxine; his daughters, Pam Drechsel and Lynn (Doug) Kelsey; and two grandchildren, Marissa Kelsey and Nathan Kelsey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Fern Drechsel.

Services for Leroy Drechsel will be held on Friday, April 25, 2025 at Little Prairie Christian Church, west of Albion, IL. Friends are invited to visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; with funeral services starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Little Prairie Cemetery.

Memorials in the name of Leroy Drechsel can be made to Little Prairie Christian Church or to the Edwards County Senior Citizens Center and will be accepted at the church during services on Friday.

The family of Leroy Drechsel would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Villas of Hollybrook in Mt. Carmel, IL and also to the staff of Residential Hospice for their care of Dad. Your care was a blessing to him and is much appreciated.

Ingram Meridith Funeral Home of Albion, IL is honored to assist the family with arrangements