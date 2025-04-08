Mr. John Gary Ely, 80, of Shorewood, Il., formerly of Dwight, IL., passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Wegener’s Disease on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at UC Advent Medical Center in Bolingbrook, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, East 3200 Road North, Dwight, Il. 60420. Pastor Victor Randall will be officiating.

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

John was born on February 12, 1945, in Dwight, Il. He was the son of Earl and Vera (Lewis) Ely. He was united in marriage to Mary Sue Anderson on April 8, 1972, in Dwight, Il.

John is survived by his two children, Eric (Christy) Ely of Knoxville, TN and Amy Ely of Shorewood, IL; his two granddaughters, Adeline Ely and Harper Ely; A brother, Ron (Carol) Ely of Humble, Texas., many in-laws and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his in-laws; Jim (Donna) Anderson, Lee (Mary) Anderson, Tom (Molly) Anderson, Janice (Dave) Murphy, Connie Kinkade- Malden, Sandy Anderson

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Mary Sue Ely; his son, Brian John Ely; his sister, Jeanette Greene; mother and father in-law, LeRoy and Jane Anderson; and a nephew Daniel Ely. He was also preceded by his in laws; in-laws: Kenny Anderson, Martha (Jim) Hooker, and Brad Kinkade.

John was a very proud Vietnam Veteran having served 3 tours while in the U.S. Navy. After retiring as a construction superintendent, he loved to spend his free time cheering for the Chicago White Sox, scratching lotto tickets, feeding his birds, and cheering on his beloved granddaughters. He leaves behind his faithful and loved canine companion, Bella.

A very special thank you to the ICU nurses at UC Advent in Bolingbrook, IL for their compassion, support, kindness, and wonderful care during such a difficult time. You are true heroes.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.