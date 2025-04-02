Jean H. Louis, 94, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at The Arc of Dwight.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 4, 2025, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 114 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dwight. Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Frances Jean Humbert was born on August 29, 1930, in rural Dwight, the daughter of August L. and Emma J. (Sorensen) Humbert. She was united in marriage to Vincent J. Louis on July 5, 1952 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight and were married for 66 years.

Jean is survived by two children, Diana (Doug Abry) Pokarney of Odell, IL and Edward (Anna Marie) Louis of Campton Hills, IL; five grandchildren, Coral (Andy) Bassett of Fairbury, IL, Jennifer (Jake) Tjelle of rural Campus, IL, Matthew (Kelly) Louis of Keller, TX, Nicholas (Abbey) Louis of Greenwood, IN, and Andrew Louis of Ft. Worth, TX; and thirteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Joseph Louis of Kansas City, KS, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vincent in 2018, sisters Edith Jacobsgaard and Dorothy Christenson, and brothers Harry Humbert, Robert Humbert, and Donald Humbert.

Jean attended Dwight schools and graduated from Dwight Township High School in 1948. She worked at The Keeley Institute and in the farm department of the First National Bank of Dwight. She then served as the Village Clerk of Dwight for several years. After retiring, she and Vince moved to Lakeland, FL where they lived for 27 years before returning to Dwight in 2018. She loved to golf and shot 13 hole-in-ones at the local par 3 course. She also enjoyed reading, needlework, and playing cards and bingo.

Memorial donations in Jean’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

