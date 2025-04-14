Cyndy Clapp, 75, of rural Kempton, IL, passed away Saturday, April 12, 2025.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, located at 206 N. Maple Street, Cullom, IL, 60929. Another visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 255 E. 3rd Street, Herscher, IL, 60941. Her funeral service will start at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, also at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher. Burial will follow the service to Broughton Township Cemetery in Emington, IL. Pastor Eric J. Brown will be presiding over her service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to honor Cyndy’s memory to an organization that is near and dear to her heart: Kankakee Community College Foundation/KCC Nursing, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, IL, 60914.

Cyndy was born on May 5, 1949, in Kankakee, IL, to Lavern and Beverly Schwark of rural Herscher, IL. She married Larry Clapp on August 21, 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, IL. He survives in Rural Kempton.

Other survivors include her children: Shawn (Carie) Clapp of LeRoy, IL, A.J. (Erica) Clapp of Decatur, IL; five grandchildren: Brian Clapp, Abby Clapp, Lucas Clapp, Jacob Clapp, and Katelyn Clapp. She is also survived by one brother: Stanley (Barbara) Schwark of Herscher, IL, as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends who were like family that will also carry her memory forward.

Cyndy attended Herscher High School. After graduation, she attended Northern Illinois University where she obtained her Nursing Degree. Cyndy was a natural educator and a passionate advocate for safety and nursing education. She spent her entire career dedicated to these causes. For 19 years, she worked at Riverside Medical Center as an RN, excelling in various departments but particularly in Education and Outreach. During her time at Riverside, she earned her Master’s in nursing from Aurora University, further enhancing her expertise and commitment to the field. Later, she joined the Kankakee Community College Nursing Program, where she spent 23 years preparing nurses for one of the most important and rewarding careers. She retired in 2014 but continued to enjoy reconnecting with the many healthcare professionals she inspired. Cyndy further extended her commitment to care by serving on the board of directors for Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, IL, for nine years before retiring in 2023.

Cyndy was a faithful lifelong member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, IL, as well as the Cullom Women’s Club.

Cyndy cherished supporting her sons and later her grandchildren in their youth activities. Some of her favorite moments were spent on the sidelines of sporting events or in the stands at livestock shows, always cheering them on with unwavering enthusiasm.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to everyone who prayed for and supported her and Larry throughout her battle with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, as well as to the doctors and nurses who provided her care.

She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

