Bonnie Jean Witkowsky (Thompson), age 79, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2025, in Englewood, Colorado surrounded lovingly by her husband and two sons.

Born on November 17, 1945, in Streator, Illinois, Bonnie was the beloved daughter of Hugh “Dude” Thompson and Jean Thompson of Dwight, Illinois. She grew up in there and graduated from Dwight Township High School in 1963 where she held various class offices, participated in the band and chorus, and was the editor of the Trojan News. With a passion for learning and a heart for teaching, she went on to attend the University of Colorado Boulder, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.

Bonnie began her professional life as an elementary school teacher, dedicating eight years to nurturing young minds in classrooms across Pueblo and Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as Salt Lake City, Utah. Her commitment to teaching reflected her deep care for others and her belief in the power of learning. After several years in education, Bonnie chose to focus her energy on raising her two sons and creating a warm and loving home as a full-time mother and homemaker.

She is lovingly remembered by her devoted husband Dan Witkowsky of Littleton, Colorado; son Brian Witkowsky of Collierville, Tennessee; granddaughters Alina of Chicago, Illinois, and Ava of Nashville, Tennessee; son Scott Witkowsky of Cañon City, Colorado; daughter-in-law Patty Witkowsky; and grandsons Quinn and Reese. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law Angela Witkowsky.

Bonnie had a lifelong love for music and creativity. In high school she played the clarinet—a passion she rekindled later in life through joyful performances with the Jeffco Community Band in Colorado. Her artistic spirit also found expression through sewing. A proud member of a local sewing group, Bonnie delighted in crafting Halloween costumes for her grandchildren and embroidering clothing for Dan and other family members. Her handiwork was not only beautiful, but infused with love.

Bonnie’s personality and smile lit up every room she entered. Known for her caring nature and unwavering support, she was not only a wonderful friend, but also an ever-present figure at her sons’ countless athletic events and other endeavors while growing up, always cheering from the stands as proudly as any parent could.

Her legacy lives on through the love she gave so freely and the memories cherished by those who knew her. A celebration of life is being planned to honor Bonnie’s memory.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.