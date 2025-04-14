Andrew B. Serena, 37, of South Wilmington, IL, passed away Sunday, April 13, 2025 at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, IL. Andrew graduated from Joliet Junior College and also graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in 2012. He has served as a Correctional Officer at Grundy County Jail for the last five years. Surviving are his mother and step-father, Leigh (David) Opyd of Gardner, IL, father and step-mother, Carmen (Janis) Serena of Kankakee, IL; brothers, Keith (Augusta Smith) Serena of Gardner and Patrick (Nicole) Serena of Peoria, IL; half siblings, Seth Serena, Sara Serena, and Jenna Serena, all of Kankakee; step-siblings, Michele (Ray Hogan) Brewick of Diamond, IL and Kristi (Jeff) Thompson of Gardner; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceding him in death were his sister, Samantha Serena; and grandparents, Fred and Faye Bally and Joseph and Mary Louise Serena.

Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, April 17, 2025 from 3-7 p.m. with funeral service at 7:00 p.m.

Cremation rites will be accorded following services.

Inurnment will be private at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery in Braceville, IL.

