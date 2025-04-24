National Volunteer Week: Red Cross praises volunteer heroes; asks people to fill critical disaster posts

Volunteers make up over 90% of the Red Cross Workforce

April 22, 2025 — During National Volunteer Week, the American Red Cross of Illinois is celebrating the selfless volunteers whose unwavering support make it possible for the humanitarian organization to assist people in need every day.

Last year, over 5,000 Red Cross volunteers supported blood drives, assisted veterans and military families and provided food and shelter after disasters of all sizes. Nationally, volunteers constitute more than 90% of the Red Cross workforce and are the cornerstone of its lifesaving mission.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

As part of the world’s largest humanitarian network, some 16 million global Red Cross volunteers work tirelessly in nearly 200 countries to prevent and alleviate human suffering. Here at home, over 300,000 American Red Cross volunteers give their time and compassion to ensure that people are not alone during the most challenging times of their lives.

“During National Volunteer Week, we want to thank our volunteers for their service and support,” said Kellie O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer, Red Cross of Illinois. “Our volunteers are true heroes who give their time to help their local community and people in need all across the country.”

CRUCIAL NEED Volunteers are more critical now than ever as the Red Cross responds to a new major disaster about every two weeks. These massive events, like storms and wildfires, are on top of the home fires which occur multiple times every day across the country. To make sure no one faces an emergency alone, the Red Cross has a crucial need for disaster volunteers and is actively recruiting to be ready for disasters of all sizes.

Just like the people served, the Red Cross is proud that its volunteers represent a wide array of cultures, backgrounds, ages, lifestyles and beliefs. Everyone is welcome at the Red Cross. While volunteers of all types are needed, there is a strong need for people to support disaster operations and blood collection efforts.

These are the most needed positions:

Disaster Action Team (DAT) : Help families in your community after a home fire or other disaster. DAT team members provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover. Help families in your community after a home fire or other disaster. DAT team members provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover.





Blood donor ambassadors : Engage with blood donors by greeting them at blood drives, helping them register, answering questions, providing information and assisting them at the refreshments table. Engage with blood donors by greeting them at blood drives, helping them register, answering questions, providing information and assisting them at the refreshments table.

Blood transportation specialists : Volunteer transportation specialists support hospital patients by delivering blood from our facilities to local hospitals. If you have a little free time, love driving and enjoy meeting new people, the Red Cross has a great volunteer spot waiting for you. Volunteer transportation specialists support hospital patients by delivering blood from our facilities to local hospitals. If you have a little free time, love driving and enjoy meeting new people, the Red Cross has a great volunteer spot waiting for you.

redcross.org/volunteer to get started today. Free online training will be provided. This Volunteer Week, you’re invited to put on a red vest and join the Red Cross team. Visitto get started today. Free online training will be provided.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media.