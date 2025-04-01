MVK Middle School – Honor Roll

At the end of each quarter, the academic accomplishments of our students are recognized through the posting of the Honor Roll. The first is the “High” Honor Roll. Students must have all “A’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor. The second is the Honor Roll. Students must have only “A’s” and “B’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor.

The following are on the High Honor roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade –Blake Claypool, Marlie Lissy, Braden Skelton & Ameliah Weber.

7th Grade – Lyla Wilkinson.

6th Grade – Avery Bauer

5th Grade– Mackenzie Both, Lilli Brower, Caden Clennon, Reid Hunt, Wren Johnson, Emma Kilmer, Clayton Steiner & Clare Wollgast

The following are on the Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade – Elina Akre, Jordyn Both, Abby Brockman, Karla Riddle DeSonia, Noah Grant, Cade Krull, Lorenzo Isham, Lily Paputsa, Emberlyn Paquette, Macayla Petro, Maggie Pfeifer, Addison Phillips, & Lesli Pichardo

7th Grade – Bryce Biros, Cat Collet, Kaylee Duncan, Olin Field, Maisie Hunt, Kenley Kruger & Wyatt Sobesky,

6th Grade – Reina Arnold, Aylin Coronado, Cash Harford, Paxton Helland, Jaxon Hyzy, Ebin Nowak, Mia Shouse, & Roqi Vought

5th Grade – Alli Baudino, Maxwell Brookman, Mara Field, Sophia Isham, Easton Johnson, Grant Snyder, & Eli Wardlow