Mother’s Day Seed Packets at Grundy Libraries

April 28th until supplies last

Grundy County Land Use Department has distributed pollinator friendly flower seed packets to the Grundy County libraries in time for Mother’s Day.

Treat your Mom or someone who is like your Mom, to these seeds and not only make someone smile but also help the pollinators who we do desperately need. Our Environmental and Resource Conservation Office practices the 4th R which is Respect the Earth and by planting these seeds you will be doing just that.

If there are any questions about this or any of our events through the year, please contact Heidi Miller at hmiller@grundycountyil.gov or by phone at 815-941-3229.

Thank you for loving your Earth Grundy County!