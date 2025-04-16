Thirty-two MVK Senior Citizens met at the Mazon American Legion on April 15, 2025 at noon for dinner catered by The Upper Crust through the Community Nutrition Network which was delicious! People who play Euchre arrived at 10:30 and played till the meal arrived.

The meeting was brought to order at 12:45 by President Beth Burns who led the pledge to the flag. Prayer was given before the meal by Secretary Nancy Johnson. We had a moment of silence.

Greg Mialkowski from The Gardens at Park Pointe gave a short talk about their activities. He is also on the radio station 103.1 on Monday mornings Business Spotlight.

Secretary Nancy Johnson read the minutes from last month and they stand approved as read.

There were four members present with April birthdays so we all sang Happy Birthday to them.

Treasurer Shirley Petersen gave her report with a balance of $830.86. A motion to accept was given by Joe, second by Betty, motion passed.

Business… Carol Clemens made a motion to play 10 games and one coverall of Bingo instead of 5 games since several members who enjoy Bingo come from farther away and want to make the afternoon worth their time. After a discussion and positive voting results, this will take effect in May since the Bingo board has to be reprogrammed. Beth Burns talked shortly about the Red Carpet Route 66 extravaganza in May.

Door prizes were won by Kay Jensen, Jan Alsbury, and Nancy Burchfield.

Bingo games were held after the meeting.

Our next meeting will be May 20, 2025 with a noon, meal before the meeting. A motion to adjourn was given by Nancy, second by Shirley, motion passed.