Joliet Slammers Announce Nine Fan Giveaways For The 2025 Season

The Giveaway Starting Lineup of 2025

JOLIET, IL – The Joliet Slammers are proud to announce a full starting lineup of 2025 fan giveaways, bringing more fun to the Slammers game day experience than ever before.

The Slammers’ 2025 season will begin on Friday, May 9 against the Schaumburg Boomers with the Home Opener and Fireworks Night. Gates will open at 5:35pm, with first pitch at 6:35pm.

See what giveaways are up for grabs during the Slammers 2025 season:

May 10: Magnet Schedule Presented by Advent – You will never miss a Slammers home game again! The first 1,500 fans will receive a 2025 Magnet Schedule presented by Advent.

May 11: Little Potted Trees Presented by Channahon Baseball – Help the Slammers and Channahon Baseball plant 400 trees this Mother’s Day!

May 22: Wooden Train Whistles Presented by BNSF Railway – All aboard! The first 600 fans through the gates will receive a wooden whistle courtesy of BNSF Railway.

June 17: Italian Flags Presented by American Italian Cultural Society – The first 1,200 fans will receive an Italian Flag to fly all game long as we celebrate Italian culture.

June 26: Bill Murray Bobblehead Presented by D’Arcy Motors – Add to your memorabilia and join us for Ghostbusters Night where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Bill Murray bobblehead presented by D’Arcy Motors.

August 2: Adjustable Hat Presented by Illinois Bone and Joint Institute – Leave your ballcap at home because you will be one of the first 1,000 fans rocking this exclusive giveaway at the game!

August 13: Lunch Box Presented by Ecolab – Celebrating back to school with a lunch box giveaway! The first 1,000 kids to join us for Slammers Back to School presented by Ecolab will get their very own Slammers lunch box.

August 28: Slammers Baseball Cards Presented by Dr. Pepper – Score a free set of limited-edition baseball cards. Only available to the first 500 fans through the gates!

August 30: JL Bird Bobblehead Presented by Ecolab – Honor the spirits with our vibrant Día de los Muertos inspired JL Bird Bobblehead – 1,000 fans to receive this giveaway.

All promotion dates and giveaways are subject to change.

All ticket plans, groups, suites and single game tickets are available for the 2025 season! To see the full 2025 Schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today! We can’t wait to see you.