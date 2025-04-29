ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIATING FATAL CRASH AT CHATHAM AFTER SCHOOL CAMP

April 28, 2025

CHATHAM – The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with the Chatham Police Department, is investigating a fatal crash at an after school camp. ​ At approximately 3:20 p.m. today, officers responded to the YNOT After School Camp, located at 301 Breckenridge Rd. in Chatham where a vehicle drove into the east side of the building. ​ The vehicle struck multiple people outside of the building before continuing through the building. ​ The vehicle also struck multiple people inside building before exiting through the west wall of the structure. ​

At this time, we can confirm four fatalities believed to be between the ages of 4-18 years. ​ Three individuals were struck outside the building and one inside. ​ Several additional individuals have been transferred to local area hospitals by ambulance and one by a life flight helicopter.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured and transported to an area hospital for evaluation. ​ ​

Traffic on Walnut St. between Park St. and Gordon Drive will remain closed until further notice. ​ ​ This is an active investigation and no additional information is available. ​ ISP will release additional information when available.