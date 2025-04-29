ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIATING FATAL CRASH AT CHATHAM AFTER SCHOOL CAMP
April 28, 2025
At this time, we can confirm four fatalities believed to be between the ages of 4-18 years. Three individuals were struck outside the building and one inside. Several additional individuals have been transferred to local area hospitals by ambulance and one by a life flight helicopter.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
Traffic on Walnut St. between Park St. and Gordon Drive will remain closed until further notice. This is an active investigation and no additional information is available. ISP will release additional information when available.