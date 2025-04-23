ILLINOIS STATE POLICE 2025 YOUTH POLICE CAMPS SET TO BEGIN

April 23, 2025

ROMEOVILLE – To build stronger communities and positive relationships with law enforcement, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is hosting three, Team Illinois Youth Police Camps (TIYPC) this summer in Carbondale, Elsah, and Romeoville. ​ Each week-long, overnight camp is geared for teenagers 13-17 years and focuses on providing personal development opportunities to challenge young people to reach their full potential. ​

The TIYPCs are based upon a military model and attendees, or cadets, learn military drills and participate in physical fitness exercises. ​ Cadets also attend classroom instruction on leadership development, substance abuse resistance, team building principles, and other life enhancing skills. ​ TIYPCs promote positive rapport and interactions between law enforcement and attendees. ​





**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

The northern Illinois TIYPC will be held at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois from June 22-28, 2025. ​ Other local enforcement agencies, as well as local civic organizations, have partnered with ISP to provide engagement and mentorship opportunities to develop lifelong connections with young people. ​

“The Team Illinois Youth Police Camp is a special and impactful initiative that provides at-risk youth with the opportunity to build trust, develop life skills, and foster positive relationships with law enforcement,” said Indiana State Police Detective A.S. Hamed. ​ “This camp offers a supportive environment where young people can engage in constructive activities, mentorship, teamwork, and be steered away from negative influences and towards brighter futures. By participating in this youth camp, I have been privileged to serve as a role model and counselor. The camp also allows me and other officers to play a vital role in building a stronger connection between law enforcement and the community. ​ It is crucial for us as officers to give back to our communities in such a meaningful way, as it helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and youth, promotes mutual understanding, and fosters a sense of safety and belonging. ​ Through these efforts, police officers and the TIYPC contribute to creating safer, more cohesive communities, while empowering the next generation to make positive choices.”

To apply to the TIYPC held at Lewis University, contact ISP Trooper Duane Chappell at 620‑417‑5892 or Duane.Chappell@illinois.gov.