Illinois 170 work underway in La Salle, Livingston counties

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that work is underway on Illinois 170 in La Salle and Livingston counties. The 16-mile work zone is from River Road near Seneca to Illinois 17.

Work will mill and resurface the road. There will be daytime lane closures controlled by flaggers during the $6.3 million project, which is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.