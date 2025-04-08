Illinois 116 bridge replacement underway near Flanagan

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that construction is underway on the bridge carrying Illinois 116 over Scattering Point Creek east of Flanagan in Livingston County.

Work will replace the bridge. One lane of traffic will be maintained across the bridge and will be controlled by temporary signals. The $1.8 million project is scheduled to be completed in October.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.