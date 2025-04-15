April 14 – The GSWB Math Team brought home the hardware tonight!

Individual Awards:
Leah Olson- 1st Place 8th Grade
Riley Hall- 3rd Place 8th Grade
Grady Phillips- 4th Place 8th Grade
Talon Mack- 3rd Place 7th Grade

Team Awards:
8th Grade- 1st Place
7th Grade- 3rd Place

Overall Schoo:  3rd Place

Individual Winners L to R: Riley Hall, Grady Phillips, Talon Mack, Leah Olson

 

8th grade Team L to R: Riley Hall, Grady Phillips, Leah Olson, Makenna Hoeppner, Abbie Carreon

7th Grade Team L to R: Brayson Brown, Talon Mack, Briann Pumfrey, Mikayla Vermaat, Richard Foglio

