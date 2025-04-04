Family Nurse Practitioner Joins Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers

April 2, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers announces the availability of a new primary care provider.

Kira Sheedy, a certified family nurse practitioner, is providing primary care for patients ages 12 and older at the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital located at 1300 W. Dresden Drive in Morris. This is the same office location as primary care providers Dr. Bradley Lawton, Dr. Olga Peplos, Dr. Peter Roumeliotis, and family nurse practitioners Diana Olsen and Diane Zuelke.

Patients can see Sheedy for the diagnosis and treatment of illness, routine checkups, physicals, preventive care, health risk assessments, immunizations, and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

A native of Coal City, Sheedy worked at Morris Hospital as a medical surgical/pediatric registered nurse and an intensive care unit registered nurse for 13 years prior to completing a Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Lewis University, Romeoville. She also completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Lewis University.

Sheedy said she is looking forward to establishing relationships with patients and becoming their resource for care in the community.

To schedule an appointment with Kira Sheedy, call the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital at 815-942-5200.

Serving patients at 28 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Seneca and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.morrishospital.org.