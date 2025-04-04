Ewaste Event Scheduled for April 19, 2025

8:00 AM until Noon

East Parking Lot of the Grundy County Administration Building

1320 Union Street, Morris, IL 60450

The Grundy County Land Use Department will be hosting an electronic ewaste Saturday April 19, 2025, at the east parking lot of the Grundy County Administration Building at 1320 Union Street, from 8:00 AM to Noon.

Fees will be applied for all TVs:

$25/each for all TVs except projection

$50.00/TV Projection Size

Other electronics will be accepted for free at the event. Please see our home page for more information at Grundy County Land Use Department. White goods, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners will not be accepted.

Event will end promptly at noon, no exceptions.