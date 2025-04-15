Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Holy Week Services:
Maundy Thursday with Holy Communion 4/17 at 6:00 p.m.
Good Friday Tenebrae Service 4/18 6:00 p.m.
Easter Sunday:
Easter Sunrise Service with Holy Communion 6:30 a.m.
Easter Festival Service with Holy Communion 9:00 a.m.
Worship Time 10:00 a.m. with Adult Bible Class at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday School for children ages three through 8th grade at 9:00 a.m
Contact
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
A Congregation of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod
325 E. Mazon Ave.
Dwight, IL 60420
815-584-3433
Rev. John F. Mueller, Pastor