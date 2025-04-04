Passion/Palm Sunday: Worship at the Church of Hope in Gardner at 9:30am or New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City at 11:00am. Worship at the Church of Hope in Gardner at 9:30am or New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City at 11:00am.

Maundy Thursday: Service at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City at 6:00pm. The Lord’s Supper will be served.

Good Friday: The Good Friday service will be held at the Church of Hope in Gardner at 11:00am. We will worship with the United Lutheran Church in Gardner.



Easter:

Easter worship will be held at 9:30am at New Hope Presbyterian Church at 80 Garfield St. (across from the library) in Coal City. Both congregations will be worshipping together. Everyone is welcome. The celebration of the Lord’s Supper will be shared.