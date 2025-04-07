The Dwight VFW Auxiliary Post 2608 is pleased to present financial assistance to Dwight Township High School graduates that are veterans or a member of a veteran’s family who wish to further his or her education by pursuing a college degree or a career direction at a technical school. This fund will provide a DTHS graduate with financial assistance they need to complete his or her educational goals without incurring excessive student loan debt.
APPLICATION DETAILS:
- Must be a past or present DTHS graduate and have an immediate family member who served in the military.
- Must have a copy of DD-214 if out of service, or if still active, a copy of your military ID must accompany application. If not a vet, then the DD-214 must be from the qualifying family member that is a vet. This can be a parent, grandparent, sibling, or stepparent.
- Must be attending a technical school, junior college, or university with proof of enrollment attached.
- May apply each year for assistance with proof of enrollment.
- Applications for the 2024-2025 school year deadline is APRIL 25, 2025.
- Return to marciadrach@hotmail.com & put in subject line: SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION.