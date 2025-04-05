April 4 – The Dwight Trojans took a tough loss at home to the hands of Henry Senachwine on a cold rainy Friday. Trailing 2 to 1 into the bottom of the sixth, the Trojans tally eight runs to take a 9 to 2 lead but A couple of untimely errors and a handful of walks allowed Henry to plate eight runs and win 10 to 9. Tracer Brown was the tough luck loser. Leading hitters for the Trojans all with a hit and two Rbi‘s included, Evan Cox, Owen Dunlap, and Luke Gallet. On Monday, the Trojans travel to Beecher. Overall record is now 8–3.

April 3 – The Trojans came up with a thrilling 5 to 4 home victory over Roanoke Benson thanks to the heroics of Maddux Delong, who doubled home Tracer Brown in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win.

Starting pitcher Joey Starks contributed to the win with a two run first inning triple. Jr Evan Cox contributed with a squeeze bunt single on the next pitch to give the Trojans a 3–0 first inning lead. Ayden Collom led the hitting attack with two singles and a run scored. Owen Dunlap contributed a third inning double. “ A good game tonight by both teams with no errors in the game. We did a lot of good things in the game tonight and executed when we needed to”, Said Coach Jerry McDowell. Dwight’s record now stands at 8–2.

March 29 – The Trojans picked up two key victories on Friday down south to up their record to 6–2. In Jacksonville, Dwight defeated Winnebago by a score of 8 to 1. Winning pitcher Joey Starks hurled a 4-hitter to go with 8 strikeouts and only 2 walks. Starks, Wyatt Statler, And Luke Gallet all contributed 2 rbis for the win.

Game two had the Trojans traveling to Robin Roberts stadium to play Springfield Lanphier. Dwight ended up being victorious 20 to 6. Ayden Collom was the big hitter at the the plate with two doubles, a single and 6 rbis. Owen Dunlap scored 4 runs and Maddox DeLong added 2 Rbi‘s with a double. “ We did a nice job today , said coach McDowell. “We are starting to do some of the little things correctly that matters in a close game”.

March 26 – The Trojans picked up a key victory on the road at Lexington by a final score of 10 to 6 Luke Gallet picked up his second win of the year by hurling 6 innings and allowing one run.

Maddux Delong got the scoring started early by contributing a to run single to put the Trojans up 2-1. Luke Gallet, Evan Cox, Joey Starks, and Wyatt Statler all added key Rbi hits. Dwight’s overall record now stands at 4–2 with a conference home game Thursday versus Henry Senachwine.

March 25 – Dwight varsity baseball team played a very good game at Henry Senachwine on Tuesday and came away with a 17 to 2 win . Winning pitcher Joey Starks had three hits and combined with Jake Wilkey (save)on a 4 hitter.

Sr. Luke Gallet I had two singles and a double with two runs scored. Ayden Cullom continued his hot start with two hits and three RBIs as well as Evan Cox contributing three RBIs. Ethan Pakula finished up the hitting barrage with a run scoring single. Dwight’s record now stands at 3–2. With a big nonconference match up with @ Lexington Wednesday.

March 22 – The Dwight Trojans picked up their first two wins of the season with a doubleheader sweep over Momence by Scores of 11 – 1 and 7–2.

Game 1- Luke Galle hurled 3 perfect innings Including seven strikeouts to pick up the win.

Wyatt Statler collected two hits and pitch the last two innings, striking out four and allowing only one hit. Owen Dunlap scored three runs

Game2 – Jake Wilkey picked up the win in relief with two innings of no hit ball. Owen Dunlap scored three more runs as the lead off hitter to go along with 2 hits .the Trojans were paced by Evan Cox with Two hits and two rbis

Dwight’s next game is a non-conference tilt at Fieldcrest.

March 18 – The Trojans opened up their season in Coal City and took a 11 to 5 loss to a very good hitting Coaler team. Luke Gallet got things started off on the right foot by homer in the 1st inning. Asher Kargle and Joey Starks each added a double. Jackson Launius Added a key 2 run single. Trojan pitchers ( Luke Gallet, Joey Starks, and Wyatt Statler) Combined to give up 11 hits ,six walks ,and seven strikeouts. The Trojansnext game is Thursday at Herscher.

March 17 –The Dwight Trojan varsity baseball team opens up their season on Tuesday on the road versus the coal city coalers. The Trojans this year will return an experienced team with seven starters back. This group will be led by four years starter Luke Gallet who will play shortstop and switch pitching duties with Joey Starks. Defensively the Trojans will be lead by second base Owen Dunlap . Sr. Ryan Bumpous will switch this year from third base to the catching duties. Junior Evan Cox and seniors Tracer Brown and Drew Anderson will all return to their outfield positions. The Trojans have beefed up their nonconference schedule to prepare for the teams in the very top Tri-County conference. Returning for his second year in Dwight is coach Jerry McDowell.