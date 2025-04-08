At approximately 1:30 on Monday, April 8, Dwight police officers responded to the 100 block of S. Old Rt 66 in reference to a robbery. Upon their arrival the male suspect had left the area. No injuries were reported and no weapons used. At approximately 1:30 on Monday, April 8, Dwight police officers responded to the 100 block of S. Old Rt 66 in reference to a robbery. Upon their arrival the male suspect had left the area. No injuries were reported and no weapons used.

Dwight officers are following up on several leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dwight PD at detective@dwightillinois.com.