At approximately 1:30 on Monday, April 8, Dwight police officers responded to the 100 block of S. Old Rt 66 in reference to a robbery. Upon their arrival the male suspect had left the area. No injuries were reported and no weapons used.
Dwight officers are following up on several leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dwight PD at detective@dwightillinois.com.
Dwight PD was assisted at the scene by the Livingston County Sheriffs Office, Pontiac Police Department and VCom.
No other details are being released.