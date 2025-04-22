Hello Dwight,

My name is Christina Gutel, and I’m proud to call Dwight, Illinois my hometown. It was growing up in our small-town community — surrounded by hardworking, compassionate people — that shaped me into who I am today.

The lessons I learned in Dwight as a student, athlete, and later as an attorney provided the foundation for every success I’ve had in life.

Those same values of resilience, service, and heart are what now guide me in my role as a United States Peace Corps Volunteer in Fiji through the Community Economic Empowerment Program (CEEP).

I’m reaching out to ask for our community’s support in helping a remarkable young man I’ve been mentoring here in Fiji.

He earned a hard-fought placement at university as a mature, returning student and was promised funding through USAID-supported programs.

Unfortunately, due to the recent cessation of USAID funding in the region, those funds were withdrawn — leaving him without the means to pursue his education.

I’ve launched a GoFundMe campaign to help fill that gap and give him the opportunity he’s worked so hard to secure: https://gofund.me/daf36e02

It would mean so much if our Dwight community could rally behind this effort — proving, once again, that small towns have the biggest hearts.

I’d be grateful if you would consider sharing this link in your next edition or on your community announcements page.

Thank you for your time and for the continued support of one of your own.

With warm regards,

Christina Gutel

United States Peace Corps Volunteer — Fiji

Community Economic Empowerment Program

••• Kiti is a former rugby player who has turned to pursue a degree in Sports Science. He hopes to continue as a trainer, coach and teacher. A year of tuition in Fiji is around $1,750 usd.