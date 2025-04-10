NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented the 2025-26 ISBE consolidated district plan and asked for approval. This is an annual request in order for Mr. DeLong to complete the application for federal funds.

Mr. DeLong reviewed the ComEd energy efficiency report that was recently done at the GS. This was an incentive program through ComEd to upgrade our lighting fixtures to LEDs throughout the building. The total cost of this project would be $108,151, but after the incentives offered by ComEd, the actual cost would be just under $60,000. ComEd comes in and does all of the work. They would complete this project this summer and it would take approximately 2 weeks. Mr. DeLong feels that with healthy O&M and Capital Project funds, we should move forward with this project while the incentive is available. ComEd projects that we will pay for the cost of the project within 5 years with the annual $12,000 in savings we will see.

Mr. DeLong floated the idea of hiring a shared full-time substitute teacher with DTHS. The HS currently has a need for a long-term sub for 1st semester for PE. He proposes that we hire the sub beginning 2nd semester. The need for a sub is greater at the GS so the sub would most likely be there every day. They would be paid at a BS+0, year 1 salary rate, but only paid for days worked and would not receive sick or personal time. They would receive district medical insurance at the same rate as a single employee. This position would not be in the union. The Board was in support of this idea.

Mr. DeLong presented the IESA membership for renewal for the 2025-26 school year.

Mr. DeLong reminded Board members that we will have a Special Joint Meeting at the DTHS Library at 6:00 p.m. for reorganization of the Boards, along with the regular monthly meetings to follow.

Board President Stipanovich thanked the other Board members, the Administration and the families of DGS for allowing him to serve the District over the past 9 years. He is stepping away from the Board after the May 7th meeting.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to adjourn the meeting at 6:22 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.