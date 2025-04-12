Feb 22
Sprinters Delaney Boucher, Bridget Zavala, Belle Kelleher, Addi Taylor, Izzy Hakey, Olivia Valdez, Honorine Mwizerwa, and Addi Avilez all had strong showings in the 60, 200 and 400 meter dashes. A trio of first time throwers in Hannah Keri, Kailyn Haggard and Emmalynn Anderson all had a great start to their season in the shot put. Brooklynn Todd with a great first mile run of the season. Mikayla Chambers had two strong performances in the 400 and 600 meters runs, winning them both.
https://www.athletic.net/team/16312/track-and-field-indoor/2025