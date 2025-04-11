APRIL 10
Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Ottawa-Marquette 14-8.
Hitting for the team was:
Raegan Brown – 2-4 w/ 2 doubles & scoring 1 run
Averi Jury- 2-4 w/ a double,a home run,2 RBIs& 1 run scored
Miranda Bovelle- 1-3 w/ a single& 1 RBI
Taylor Frobish- 1-4 with a grand slam, four RBIs and one run scored
Makenna Woodcock- 1-2 with a home run,1 RBI & 3 runs scored
Mikayla Ely &Sarah Parker both contributing 1 run

Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely. She gave up 15 hits, 14 runs (9earned), 4 walks &4 strikeoutsRecord: 3-5

Next game is Friday 4/11 @ ReedCuster

APRIL 8

The Lady Trojan’s lost a conference game to Ottawa-Marquette, 16–4 on Tuesday.

Hitting for the Trojans;
Taylor Frobish- 2-3 w/ 2 singles & 2 runs
Makenna Woodcock- 2-3 w/ 2 singles
Miranda Bovelle- 1-1 w/ a single
Raegan Brown- 1-3 w/ a single & an RBI
Madi Ely- 1-3 w/ a single & 2 RBIs
Averi Jury – 1-1 w/ a single &scored a run
Dori Wilson – 1-3 w/ a single & 1 RBI
Sarah Parker also scored one run

Madi Ely was in the mound, pitching 5 innings.

She gave up 11 hits, 3 walks & had 5 strikeouts .

Record: 3-5

Upcoming games this week:
Thursday @ Ottawa-Marquette
Friday @ Reedcuster

March 29

Game 1

Dwight Lady Trojans beat the Titans 12-2 in 5 innings. Hitting for the trojans were:

Madi Ely: 4-4 with a single, 3 doubles, & 3 RBIS

Averi Jury: 4-4 with two singles, 2 homeruns, & 4 RBIS

Miranda Bovelle: 2-3 with two singles & an RBI

Dori Wilson: 2-4 with 2 singles & 3 RBIS

McKenna Woodcock: 2-4 with 2 singles

Mikayla Ely: 1-2 with a single

Taylor Frobish: 1-3 with a single

Sara Parker contributed 1 RBI

Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks& had 13 strikeouts.

Game 2 

Trojans beat the Titans 22-6 in 4 innings.

Hitting for the team was:

McKenna Woodcock: 4-5 with a single, triple, 2 homeruns,& 6 RBIS

Taylor Frobish: 3-4 with 3 doubles& 3RBIS

Raegan Brown: 2-3 with a single, double & 2 RBIS

Madi Ely: 2-4 with a single, double & 1 RBI

Mia Franklin: 1-2 with a single & 2 RBIS

Averi Jury: 1-3 with a double, & 2 RBIS

Sarah Parker: 1-2 with a double

Also contributing was Mikayla Ely with an RBI

& Dori Wilson with 2 RBIS

On the mound was Averi Jury. She gave up 6 hits, 6 runs (5 were earned), 5 walks, & 10 strikeouts.

Overall Record : 3-4

March 28  – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Wilmington 15-0 in 4 innings.

Hitting for the Trojans were :
Averi Jury went 1-1 with a single
Mckenna Woodcock went 1-2 with a single
Starting on the mound was Madi Ely giving up 9 hits,11 runs, 5 walks & had 3 strikeouts .
Averi Jury finished giving up 5 hits& 4 runs.

 

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Henry-Senachwine 4-1

Hitting for the Trojans were:
Dori wilson went 1-3 with a single & RBI
Madi Ely & Mckenna Woodcock went 1-3 with a single
Averi Jury went 1-2 with a single.
Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, & had 7 strikeouts.
Next game is Thursday, Home Vs. Henry-Senachwine.

March 24 – Dwight Lady Trojans beat Fieldcrest 17-2
Hitting for the Trojans were:

Averi Jury went 3-4: a single, double, & in the park homerun & 5 RBIS.

Madi Ely went 2-4: two singles & 1 RBI
Mikayla Ely went 2-4: two singles & 1 RBI
Mckenna Woodcock went 2-2: a single, triple, & 1 RBI
Mia Franklin went 1-2: a single & 2 RBI’s
Taylor Frobish went 1-2: a double & 1 RBI
& Sarah Parker with 1 RBI.
Madi Ely was on the mound pitching 4 innings. She threw a no hitter with 14 strikeouts.
Record: 1-2
Next game is tomorrow against Henry-Senachwine.

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to St.  Bede 13-1.

As a team, they collected 6 hits .
Dori Wilson went 2 for 3 at the plate with 2 singles Makenna Woodcock went 2 for 2 with a single &a double
Taylor Frobish& Sarah Parker both went 1 for 2 with a single
Madi Ely started on the mound giving up 8 hits, 8 runs (5 earned), 3 walks & had 6 strikeouts
Averi Jury finished giving up 4 hits, 5 runs (1earned), 1 walk& striking out 3.

Next game is Thursday @ Prairie Central

Overall Record: 0-2
Conference: 0-2

 

March 17 – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans started their season with a conference game at St. Bede with a 6-4 loss Monday, March 17th.

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Taylor Frobish going 1 for 3 with a single & two RBIs
Averi Jury went 1 for 4 with a single
Mckenna Woodcock went 1 for 2 with a double

Madi Ely was on the mound. She went 6 innings striking out 13, giving up 6 runs (4 earned) & 1 walk.

Record: 0-1

Trojans play St. Bede again at home Tuesday @4:30

