APRIL 10

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Ottawa-Marquette 14-8.

Hitting for the team was:

Raegan Brown – 2-4 w/ 2 doubles & scoring 1 run

Averi Jury- 2-4 w/ a double,a home run,2 RBIs& 1 run scored

Miranda Bovelle- 1-3 w/ a single& 1 RBI

Taylor Frobish- 1-4 with a grand slam, four RBIs and one run scored

Makenna Woodcock- 1-2 with a home run,1 RBI & 3 runs scored

Mikayla Ely &Sarah Parker both contributing 1 run Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely. She gave up 15 hits, 14 runs (9earned), 4 walks &4 strikeoutsRecord: 3-5 Next game is Friday 4/11 @ ReedCuster

APRIL 8

The Lady Trojan’s lost a conference game to Ottawa-Marquette, 16–4 on Tuesday.

Hitting for the Trojans;

Taylor Frobish- 2-3 w/ 2 singles & 2 runs

Makenna Woodcock- 2-3 w/ 2 singles

Miranda Bovelle- 1-1 w/ a single

Raegan Brown- 1-3 w/ a single & an RBI

Madi Ely- 1-3 w/ a single & 2 RBIs

Averi Jury – 1-1 w/ a single &scored a run

Dori Wilson – 1-3 w/ a single & 1 RBI

Sarah Parker also scored one run

Madi Ely was in the mound, pitching 5 innings.

She gave up 11 hits, 3 walks & had 5 strikeouts .

Record: 3-5

Upcoming games this week:

Thursday @ Ottawa-Marquette

Friday @ Reedcuster

March 29 Game 1 Dwight Lady Trojans beat the Titans 12-2 in 5 innings. Hitting for the trojans were: Madi Ely: 4-4 with a single, 3 doubles, & 3 RBIS Averi Jury: 4-4 with two singles, 2 homeruns, & 4 RBIS Miranda Bovelle: 2-3 with two singles & an RBI Dori Wilson: 2-4 with 2 singles & 3 RBIS McKenna Woodcock: 2-4 with 2 singles Mikayla Ely: 1-2 with a single Taylor Frobish: 1-3 with a single Sara Parker contributed 1 RBI Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks& had 13 strikeouts. Game 2 Trojans beat the Titans 22-6 in 4 innings. Hitting for the team was: McKenna Woodcock: 4-5 with a single, triple, 2 homeruns,& 6 RBIS Taylor Frobish: 3-4 with 3 doubles& 3RBIS Raegan Brown: 2-3 with a single, double & 2 RBIS Madi Ely: 2-4 with a single, double & 1 RBI Mia Franklin: 1-2 with a single & 2 RBIS Averi Jury: 1-3 with a double, & 2 RBIS Sarah Parker: 1-2 with a double Also contributing was Mikayla Ely with an RBI & Dori Wilson with 2 RBIS On the mound was Averi Jury. She gave up 6 hits, 6 runs (5 were earned), 5 walks, & 10 strikeouts.

Overall Record : 3-4

March 28 – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Wilmington 15-0 in 4 innings.

Hitting for the Trojans were :

Averi Jury went 1-1 with a single

Mckenna Woodcock went 1-2 with a single

Starting on the mound was Madi Ely giving up 9 hits,11 runs, 5 walks & had 3 strikeouts .

Averi Jury finished giving up 5 hits& 4 runs.

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Henry-Senachwine 4-1

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Dori wilson went 1-3 with a single & RBI

Madi Ely & Mckenna Woodcock went 1-3 with a single

Averi Jury went 1-2 with a single.

Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, & had 7 strikeouts.

Next game is Thursday, Home Vs. Henry-Senachwine.

March 24 – Dwight Lady Trojans beat Fieldcrest 17-2

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Averi Jury went 3-4: a single, double, & in the park homerun & 5 RBIS.

Madi Ely went 2-4: two singles & 1 RBI

Mikayla Ely went 2-4: two singles & 1 RBI

Mckenna Woodcock went 2-2: a single, triple, & 1 RBI

Mia Franklin went 1-2: a single & 2 RBI’s

Taylor Frobish went 1-2: a double & 1 RBI

& Sarah Parker with 1 RBI.

Madi Ely was on the mound pitching 4 innings. She threw a no hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Record: 1-2

Next game is tomorrow against Henry-Senachwine.

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to St. Bede 13-1. As a team, they collected 6 hits . Dori Wilson went 2 for 3 at the plate with 2 singles Makenna Woodcock went 2 for 2 with a single &a double Taylor Frobish& Sarah Parker both went 1 for 2 with a single Madi Ely started on the mound giving up 8 hits, 8 runs (5 earned), 3 walks & had 6 strikeouts Averi Jury finished giving up 4 hits, 5 runs (1earned), 1 walk& striking out 3. Next game is Thursday @ Prairie Central

Overall Record: 0-2

Conference: 0-2

March 17 – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans started their season with a conference game at St. Bede with a 6-4 loss Monday, March 17th.

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Taylor Frobish going 1 for 3 with a single & two RBIs Averi Jury went 1 for 4 with a single Mckenna Woodcock went 1 for 2 with a double Madi Ely was on the mound. She went 6 innings striking out 13, giving up 6 runs (4 earned) & 1 walk.

Record: 0-1

Trojans play St. Bede again at home Tuesday @4:30