Chapter Members Learn About Notable Women of Illinois History

Alpha Beta Chapter met at the Social Center in Maple Lawn in Eureka on March 22. Tom Emery who is a freelance writer and historical researcher has produced 41 books and many byline news articles. spoke about Historic Illinois Women. If you wish to purchase any of his books which are all related to Illinois history, his email is enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com.

Mary Bickerdyke was Illinois’ greatest Civil War nurse. Horrified at the conditions in the camps, she organized 300 hospitals on 19 battlefields.

Jane Adams, although from a prosperous family. knew that many women struggled with poverty. On trip to London she saw the first settlement house. Adams and friend bought a mansion in Chicago which became Hull House.

Frances Willard’s family adopted a pledge for sobriety in 1856. An elected leader in the WCTU and an eloquent orator, she gave hundreds of lectures. She was the first woman honored with a statue in Statuary Hall of the US Capitol.

Gwendolyn Brooks was the first black recipient of the Pulitzer Prize in 1950 with Annie Allen. She lived most of her life in Chicago, and early in life liked playing with words. She wrote about the struggles of her culture. She received over 70 honorary degrees and in 1998 Congress declared her a living legend.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

Three women from politics were recognized. Lottie Holman O’Neil was the first female state legislator in 1922 who spent 13 terms in the House and 12 years in the Senate retiring in 1963 as longest serving female official in the nation. Winifred Huck was the first Illinois woman to serve in the US Congress in 1922. She had nerve and posed undercover in a women’s prison in Ohio to expose conditions. Florence Fifer Bohrer was Illinois’ first female senator. In 1898 she married an instructor from ISU and was active in Bloomington. In 1924 friends urged her to run for the Senate where she had many bills passed like the state parks system and making “Illinois” the official state song.

At the business meeting. President Louann Harms encouraged members to attend the upcoming 90th Anniversary Illinois State Organization Convention which will be held April 4-6 at the Bloomington-Normal Marriot Hotel. The convention is celebrating our state becoming part of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. On Friday evening past state presidents will be recognized. Alpha Beta member Carol Hughes (Eureka) served as ILSO President from 2001-2003. Sunday morning at the Awards Ceremony, Ashlyn Kratochvil (Fairbury) will receive the $2500 Award going only to one recipient in Illinois desiring to become a teacher. Barb Baumann (Minonk) added that various donations have been received for the Convention Chapter Art Mart.

Sara Kaufman (Eureka) reported that the state will be changing the certification process for student teachers basing it on their doing more clinicals. Many schools are banning cell phones in the building.

The next meeting will be held on May 3 at the Chenoa United Methodist Church. Featured will be the recipients of chapter grants and Early Career Educator grants.

Photo: ISU graduates Jan Liston, Lou Ann Jacobs and Janet Kilgus discuss Stories of Historic Illinois Women with author and speaker Tom Emery.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.