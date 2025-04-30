CARLINVILLE RESEARCHER WINS AWARD WITH

ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY

FROM STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

A Carlinville historian and researcher has been honored by the Illinois State Historical Society for his work on a web-based project with Illinois State University.

Tom Emery and the university received the Certificate of Excellence for Non-Book Materials for “This Month in Illinois State University History,” a series that highlights the noteworthy dates in the rich history of the school.

The award was presented at the ISHS’ Best of Illinois History awards banquet in Springfield on April 26.

“This Month in Illinois State University History” has been a popular feature with alumni, staff, and friends of the university since its introduction in October 2023.

It is the second time that Emery has received an award from the ISHS with Illinois State. He also won in 2021 for his acclaimed 288-page work Abraham Lincoln and the Heritage of Illinois State University, which he produced with retired Carlinville attorney Carl Kasten, a 1966 ISU graduate.

“What really means the most to me,” said Emery, “is that I won another award with Illinois State. I’m proud of that, because I can’t tell you how great it is to work with the people there, and to be connected to a place like Illinois State.”

With the latest project, Emery worked closely with ISU personnel like Brian Beam, Executive Director of University Marketing and Communications; John Twork, Coordinator for Online and Print Communications , and April Anderson-Zorn, the University Archivist.

“They’re such great professionals, and even better people,” remarked Emery. “Each of them is so accessible, and easy to work with. Without any one of them, this award would not have happened.”

It is the sixteenth career award from the ISHS for Emery, who has now earned honors in five different forms of media; book titles, newspaper columns, speaking programs, exhibitions, and Internet projects.

In addition, Emery has produced numerous articles on ISU history, which have appeared in newspapers statewide.