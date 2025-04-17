Become a lifesaving volunteer by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross

Celebrate National Volunteer Month; come to give for exclusive Red Cross T-shirt through April 30

April 17, 2025 — During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross asks donors to help keep the blood supply stable by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now. Type O blood and platelets are especially needed to ensure hospitals are fully stocked with lifesaving blood products this spring.

The Red Cross depends on thousands of volunteer donors to collect more than 12,000 blood donations and about 3,000 platelet donations every single day. Blood drives and donation centers also depend on the generosity and valuable time of those who make it possible for the Red Cross to help people in need.

As spring travel and activities fill calendars, volunteer blood donations remain essential to critical medical care. Book a time to give blood or platelets now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

All who come to give April 14-30, 2025, will get an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win a $5,000 prize. There will be three winners. See RedCrossBlood.org/Hope.

In May, all who come to give May 1-18, 2025, will get a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, throughout May, those who come to give will be automatically entered to win a U.S. trip of choice for two. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/May.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 17-May 5

FORD COUNTY

4/18/2025: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services, 209 E 8th Street

5/1/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gibson City Melvin-Sibley High School, 815 North Church Street

IROQUOIS COUNTY

4/25/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Watseka High School, 138 S. Belmont

KANKAKEE COUNTY

4/17/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

4/21/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran School, 1780 Career Center Rd

4/28/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Momence Fire Department, 15 N Pine

4/29/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

4/23/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Maple Street

4/23/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pontiac Township Senior Community Center, 601 N Ladd Street

4/25/2025: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Prairie Central High School, 411 North 7th Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

