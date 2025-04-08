Morris IL- Junk in the Trunk Morris has announced its 2025 season. Fourteen outdoor markets are planned. Seven will take place at the Morris Plaza, 100 West Commercial Drive, and seven scheduled at our new Gardner location, 102 S. Rt. 53 (I-55 exit 227). Our season starts in Morris on Sunday April 27th. We will then have a Market in Morris every 3rd Sunday of the month until October 19th. Markets in Gardner will be held on the first Sunday of each month from May 4th until November 2nd. The May 4th Gardner event is part of Red Carpet Corridor, an annual celebration of historic Rt. 66.

All events are open to the public at no charge from 9AM until 3PM. Vendors do not need advance reservations, but should arrive at 8AM. The setup fee is $15 per market. Junk in the Trunk Morris was founded in 2009 by Morris resident Ken Willis as a charitable fundraiser providing an affordable market for both buyers and sellers. In 2025 the $15 vendor fee will continue to be donated to not-for-profit and charitable organizations.

morrissale@yahoo.com or creativegemz@yahoo.com . Junk in the Trunk Morris is on Facebook. For more information contact event Managers George Bennett and Jessica Patrick,or. Junk in the Trunk Morris is on Facebook.

2025 Morris location and Schedule

Morris Plaza, 100 West Commercial Drive, (behind Walgreens).

Sunday April 27th, 9AM to 3PM

Sunday May 18th, 9AM to 3PM

Sunday June 15th, (Father’s Day) 9AM to 3PM

Sunday July 20th, 9AM to 3PM

Sunday August 17th, 9AM to 3PM

Sunday September 21st, 9AM to 3PM

Sunday October 19th, 9AM to 3PM

2025 Gardner Location and Schedule

102 S. Rt.53 (old Rt. 66), I-55 Exit #227

Sunday May 4th, 9AM to 3PM (Part of Red Carpet Corridor on Rt.66)

Sunday June 1st, 9AM to 3PM

Sunday July 6th, 9AM to 3PM

Sunday August 3rd, 9AM to 3PM

Sunday September 7th, 9AM to 3PM

Sunday October 5th, 9AM to 3PM

Sunday November 2nd, 9AM to 3PM