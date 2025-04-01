Morris Hospital Receives Well Workplace Award

March 31, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has been recognized as one of the nation’s healthiest companies by earning the Wellness Alliance’s Silver Well Workplace Award. The award is presented to employers that demonstrate support of employees’ efforts to engage in wellness behaviors and improve their overall well-being.

“Our mission is about improving the health of area residents, and that includes our employees, who are also part of the community,” said Becca Evola, Wellness Manager at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “Having healthy employees also allows us to take better care of our patients.”

Morris Hospital was selected for the award after completing a 150-question application that demonstrated the hospital has an employee wellness strategy that is aligned with the Wellness Council of America’s patented 7 Benchmarks™ model. In the application, Morris Hospital focused on its employee wellness incentive program, annual employee biometric screening, fitness membership benefit, YMCA partnership, employee assistance program, lunch and learn programs, Serenity Garden, and OASIS staff wellness room that gives employees a peaceful and tranquil place to re-energize during the work day.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Well Workplace Award,” Evola added. “In addition to validating that we are taking an impactful and innovative approach to employee wellness, the award indicates that Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is a leader among employers when it comes employee wellness.”

Serving patients from 28 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is the largest employer in Grundy County with over 1,500 employees. Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers was named one of Will/Grundy Counties top workplaces through the Herald-News and Morris Herald-News Readers’ Choice Awards in 2023 and 2024.