On March 29, 2025 at approximately 4:20 pm. a two vehicle accident claimed the life of a Gibson City woman just south of Fairbury. The accident occurred at the intersection of 600 North Rd. and 2200 East Road in Livingston county. 19 year old Mark Gal of Ohio IL was driving a Buick Envision eastbound on 600 North Rd. and failed to stop at the stop sign at 2200 east Rd. A Chevrolet Equinox being driven by 67 year old James Enghausen of Gibson City was traveling north bound on 2200 East Road and was struck by the east bound vehicle at the intersection. Both vehicles sustained extensive front end damage. Both vehicles left the roadway and the vehicle driven by Enghausen struck a utility pole.

Fairbury Fire and ambulance were dispatched to the scene along with Fairbury Police, Livingston County Sheriff’s Police and Investigators. The State Police accident reconstruction unit was also called to the scene to provide support. The Sheriff’s police and Livingston County Coroner investigated the incident.

Both vehicles had a passenger at the time of the crash. The passenger in Gal’s vehicle was a minor child whose name is not being released. Both the driver and passenger were treated at St. James hospital in Pontiac and were released. The passenger in Enghausen’s vehicle was his 67 year old wife Jerrie L. Enghausen and she was killed in the accident and pronounced dead at the scene at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was performed and it was determined that she died from blunt force injuries sustained in the accident. James Enghausen was flown to St. Francis hospital in Peoria and he remains in the ICU in stable condition.

Mark Gal was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign by the Sheriff’s Police.