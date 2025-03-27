Work on Illinois 116 in Pontiac underway

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that construction is underway on Illinois 116 in Pontiac. The work zone will be from Ewing Drive just west of Interstate 55 to the bridge over the Vermilion River and will include the section of Illinois 116 shared with Old Route 66.

Work includes road patching, milling and resurfacing, reconstructing ADA sidewalk ramps and curbs, traffic signal repairs, and drainage repairs. There also will be improvements to the intersection of Illinois 116 and Old Route 66. One lane will be open in each direction during the $7.2 million project, which is anticipated to be complete by November.