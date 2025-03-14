REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Trainor, to go into Executive Session at 6:10 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the February 10, 2025 Regular Meeting 2) Bills 3) Approve Resignation, Angela Hilt, District Treasurer 4) Approve Resignation, Allison Trewartha, .5 Cheer Coach 5) Approve Resignation, Jordan Rieke, .5 Cheer Coach 6) Approve Resignation, Kathy Quick, Paraprofessional 7) Approve Resignation, Marissa Swearengen, 3rd Grade Teacher 8) Approve Employment, Noah Wilkins, 8th Grade ELA/SS Teacher 9) Approve Employment, Lyndie Shumaker, Substitute Teacher

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong discussed the painting of the cafeteria with the Board. Painting over the classes’ handprints in the Café has been a point of contention for several years; however, he feels it is necessary to repaint the cafeteria for health safety issues as the handprints started in 2003 and the cafe hasn’t been painted since at least then. Multiple solutions and ideas were discussed between the board and administration. In the end, it was decided to photograph the handprints and put each class together on the website. Each new class will have their handprints displayed in the cafeteria in some manner for several years as well before transitioning to the website. We can advertise to the public that this process will take place and allow them time to come in to view and photograph their handprints.

Mr. DeLong announced that after discussion with the Village on a new SRO contract, he believes they finally have a contract that is satisfactory to both sides. The proposed 3-year contract is in the packet. He notes that it allows for remuneration if terms of the contract are not fully met.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong has included the proposed contract renewal from Whitson’s (formerly known as Arbor Management) for the 2025-26 school year. This is the last year of a 5-year contract and we will need to go out for bids for a new contract next year.