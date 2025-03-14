REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232
Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On March 12, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor
ABSENT: Tara Hansen
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal
REDBIRD OF THE MONTH
Mrs. Schultz announced that Jessica Legner and Sarah Jones have been chosen as the Redbirds of the Month.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read. Mrs. Schultz noted that a lot of teachers helped out with Family Fun Night. Also the recent bullying presentation went very well and the magician presentation was very well attended.
Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read. He asked for a volunteer to be on the Handbook Committee and Jaime Mallaney will once again serve.
Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.
Mr. DeLong reminded the Board of tomorrow night’s Corn Belt Division meeting that will be hosted by the HS. It begins at 5:30 in the Cafeteria.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Ellis, seconded by Trainor, to go into Executive Session at 6:10 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- 1) Minutes of the February 10, 2025 Regular Meeting
- 2) Bills
- 3) Approve Resignation, Angela Hilt, District Treasurer
- 4) Approve Resignation, Allison Trewartha, .5 Cheer Coach
- 5) Approve Resignation, Jordan Rieke, .5 Cheer Coach
- 6) Approve Resignation, Kathy Quick, Paraprofessional
- 7) Approve Resignation, Marissa Swearengen, 3rd Grade Teacher
- 8) Approve Employment, Noah Wilkins, 8th Grade ELA/SS Teacher
- 9) Approve Employment, Lyndie Shumaker, Substitute Teacher
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong discussed the painting of the cafeteria with the Board. Painting over the classes’ handprints in the Café has been a point of contention for several years; however, he feels it is necessary to repaint the cafeteria for health safety issues as the handprints started in 2003 and the cafe hasn’t been painted since at least then. Multiple solutions and ideas were discussed between the board and administration. In the end, it was decided to photograph the handprints and put each class together on the website. Each new class will have their handprints displayed in the cafeteria in some manner for several years as well before transitioning to the website. We can advertise to the public that this process will take place and allow them time to come in to view and photograph their handprints.
Mr. DeLong announced that after discussion with the Village on a new SRO contract, he believes they finally have a contract that is satisfactory to both sides. The proposed 3-year contract is in the packet. He notes that it allows for remuneration if terms of the contract are not fully met.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong has included the proposed contract renewal from Whitson’s (formerly known as Arbor Management) for the 2025-26 school year. This is the last year of a 5-year contract and we will need to go out for bids for a new contract next year.
Mr. DeLong presented his final proposal for salary increases for the Support Staff for the 2025-26 school year. He has proposed a 5% increase across the Board.
Mr. DeLong presented the proposed 3-year renewal contract for Principal Julie Schultz. He has proposed a salary increase of 4% in 2025-26; 4% in 2026-27; and 3% in the 2027-28 school year.
Mr. DeLong recommended some minor changes to school fees for the 2025-26 school year. He informed the Board that the cost of a PE uniform has increased quite a bit since we last changed prices and that he is proposing an increase of $5.00 per uniform to help cover the cost. The cost would be increased to $20 per uniform, which still doesn’t quite cover it but comes closer. He also noted that we have not changed our athletic fees for a long time. We currently charge $2.00 per adult; $1.00 for seniors and no charge for students. We do not currently charge admission for 5th/6th grade contests at all. Many other local schools do charge for these and the cost of providing those contests is increasing every year (officials and athletic workers are paid). Currently, when a family pays their participation fee, they receive a pass for 2 people to get into those students’ games. The only increases he is requesting is to do away with the athletic passes for families and to begin charging admission for 5th/6th grade games. He also noted that meal prices will increase at the following rates:
Breakfast from $2.00 to $2.05
Lunch from $3.25 to $3.35
Milk will remain the same at $0.70
Adult Lunch will increase to $3.85 (adult lunch must be $0.50 higher than a student lunch)
The 2024-25 Seniority List is included in the packet for review by the Board.
Mr. DeLong reported that due to the timing of the election and our scheduled Board meetings, we will need to hold a Special Joint Meeting on May 7th to reorganize the Boards. This meeting would be held at 6:00 p.m. and would include the HS Board as well.
Adjourn the meeting at 6:55 p.m.