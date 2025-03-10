Regional Transportation Committee Meeting Notice – Region 3

March 10, 2025 – Ottawa, IL

The next Human Services Transportation Plan (HSTP) Regional Transportation Committee

Meeting for Region 3 (Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, and Putnam

Counties) will be held on Friday March 28, 2025- 10:00 a.m. at Grundy County

Administrative Building – 1320 Union St, Morris, IL 60450. Human service organizations with

an interest in public transportation are strongly encouraged to attend, as well as anyone interested

in public transit. If you would like further information, please contact via email: hstp@ncicg.org

or call us at (815) 433-5830.

We will have reserved time slots available for public comment via Zoom for anyone not able to

attend the meeting in person between 10:15am-10:30am. If you would like to participate in public

comment via Zoom during that time frame, please contact us at (815) 433-5830 to reserve your

time slot.

HSTP identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve transportation services for

the general public. An emphasis is placed on seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with

lower incomes, and veterans. For more information about NCICG, HSTP, or if special

accommodations are needed, please contact Connor Schwinn at (815) 433-5830.