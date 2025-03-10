Regional Transportation Committee Meeting Notice – Region 3
March 10, 2025 – Ottawa, IL
The next Human Services Transportation Plan (HSTP) Regional Transportation Committee
Meeting for Region 3 (Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, and Putnam
Counties) will be held on Friday March 28, 2025- 10:00 a.m. at Grundy County
Administrative Building – 1320 Union St, Morris, IL 60450. Human service organizations with
an interest in public transportation are strongly encouraged to attend, as well as anyone interested
in public transit. If you would like further information, please contact via email: hstp@ncicg.org
or call us at (815) 433-5830.
We will have reserved time slots available for public comment via Zoom for anyone not able to
attend the meeting in person between 10:15am-10:30am. If you would like to participate in public
comment via Zoom during that time frame, please contact us at (815) 433-5830 to reserve your
time slot.
HSTP identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve transportation services for
the general public. An emphasis is placed on seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with
lower incomes, and veterans. For more information about NCICG, HSTP, or if special
accommodations are needed, please contact Connor Schwinn at (815) 433-5830.