Red Cross Giving Day, March 26, rallies 30,000 supporters to deliver aid when help can’t wait after disasters

Financial and blood donations are needed now

MARCH 17, 2025 — The Red Cross of Illinois is issuing a call to help ensure no one faces a disaster alone by donating on Red Cross Giving Day, March 26.

During the first 50 days of 2025, Red Cross volunteers responded to more big disasters in the U.S. than days — including 9 large scale disaster responses across the region which included providing shelter, food and supplies, emotional support, financial assistance, health services, disaster and spiritual care services. And that’s on top of everyday crises like home fires that have upended lives across the region. Meanwhile, more Red Cross blood donations have gone uncollected so far this year due to weather than throughout all of 2024.

“This year’s disasters have set a whirlwind pace, displacing thousands of people from their homes across the country and disrupting the nation’s blood supply for patients,” said Kellie O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer, Illinois Red Cross. “As we enter spring disaster season, families are relying on us to come together as a community and support them when help can’t wait during future crises. Join us today by making a financial donation or giving blood or platelets.”

Visit redcross.org today to make a financial donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets in March:

· MAKE A FINANCIAL DONATION: Donations will be part of Red Cross Giving Day, which aims to rally 30,000 individuals to help people affected by disasters big and small. A gift of any size makes a difference. For example, a donation of $3 can provide a comfort kit with supplies like a toothbrush, comb and shampoo, and a gift of $11 can provide a nutritious meal, snack and drink.

For those who are able, any donor who gives $140 or more in March will receive a choice of a Red Cross monopack or a pair of socks as a thank-you for supporting our mission. Donors can make their gift and claim their thank-you by visiting redcross.org any time during March.

· GIVE BLOOD OR PLATELETS: To help overcome the significant weather impact on blood donations, the Red Cross also urges the public to give lifesaving blood or platelets by making an appointment today at RedCrossBlood.org, on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. People of all blood types are needed now to help avoid further strain to the blood supply.

The Red Cross is expanding its health offerings by performing free A1C testing (commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes) on successful blood, platelet and plasma donations in March. Additionally, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See RedCrossBlood.org/March for details on both offers.