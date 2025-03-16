Prairie Singers will present a Lenten concert series highlighted with meditative pieces and a thematic cantata. The Singers continue in their 37th year presenting concerts at various venues for the general public.

This year’s Lenten program will open with six Lenten meditative selections. The Singers will premiere “Lenten Prayer” written for the singers by member Steve Weimer of Streator. The second half of the program will be “At the Ninth Hour”. Based on the gospel of Mark, it retells the last week of Christ’s life, with passionate music, riveting narration and lyrics.

The concert series will open at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Streator, April 3 at 6:30 pm. Following on Sunday April 6, the Singers will travel to the St. Bede Abbey, Peru at 2 pm. St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ottawa will host the program on April 11 at 7 pm. The final concert will be St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Seneca on April 13 at 2 pm.

The concerts are open to the public with a free will offering.

The Prairie Singers are a vocal chamber ensemble with members from LaSalle, Grundy, and Livingston counties.