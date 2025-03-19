Prairie Creek Library in Dwight makes plans for coming months

Prairie Creek Library has a full slate of activities scheduled in the coming months. These events are open to the public and free unless otherwise stated. You do not need to have a library card to attend. Please reserve a spot by calling 815-584-3061 or by using the sign-up links provided on our Facebook page.

Toddler Time will meet at 10:30 am each Wednesday. This group is open to all children ages 0-4 and their adults.

Chef Susan presents Brunch Cuisine at 6 pm Monday, March 24. The popular Chef Susan Maddox will return to the library with brunch ideas in time for Easter.

White Elephant Bingo will take place at 6 pm Tuesday, March 25. Bring a wrapped white elephant gift to be given away as a prize. Then play to win!

Sewing Basics with Iris will take place at 6 pm Thursday, March 27. This is a part of the library’s “I Wish I Knew” series, where we aim to help patrons learn handy life skills. Iris Cregar will help you learn to sew on a button, hem a pair of pants and other basic sewing tasks. Bring your own items for repair.

Wits Workout will meet at 10:30 am Tuesdays, April 1 and May 6. This is a workout for your brain presented by U of I educator Sara Attig. Participants will go through exercises designed to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. Each session is different, so guests are welcome to attend one or both.

Cook the Books Cookbook Club will meet at 6 pm April 1. This group meets monthly. Members check out a cookbook from the library and select a recipe to try. Then they bring a sample for others to taste. This time, they will be sharing breakfast and brunch recipes.

The Perfect Pairing: A Book and Beverage Tasting is scheduled from 5-7 pm Wednesday, March 19, at Perfect Blend Coffeehouse, 100 E. Main St., Dwight. Stop in any time from 5-7 pm to taste some beverages and a book that blends well with that beverage. You will be able to check out books to take home while you are there. If you don’t have a Prairie Creek Public Library card, you can register for one while you are there. You will need a photo ID and something to prove your address (either a piece of mail or online bill will work).

Where to Start: Declutter Your Home and Finances will be presented at 2 pm April 8. This program will explore reasons for clutter and how it makes you feel, understanding what financial documents need to be kept and options for discarding sensitive documents.

Let’s Talk Chickens will meet at 6 pm April 10. Raising chickens has become very popular, especially with the current price of eggs. Flo Hoy will discuss how to get started and what you need to know about keeping chickens.

BBQ & Baker Food Truck will be in the library parking lot from 11 am-6:30 pm Friday, April 11, serving up lunch and dinner. Make sure you stop by for some delicious food!

Hawaiian Holiday Mystery Dinner will start at 5 pm Friday, April 11, when you have the option of purchasing a meal from BBQ & Baker food truck. Then at 6 pm, join us as our players act out a mystery for you to solve.

A Jelly Bean Taste Test will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, April 12. Kids will be provided a wide assortment of jelly beans to see if they can determine the flavor.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, April 17, to discuss the Idaho College murders. Club members research independently and then bring their facts and thoughts on the case to the discussion.

The library will be closed Friday, April 18.

Shelf Indulgence Book Club will meet at 11 am Tuesday, April 22 to discuss “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge. All adults are welcome to join this group.

Allison Frizzell will present Green Cleaning at 6 pm Tuesday, April 22. Attendees will learn the best ways to clean without using harmful chemicals.

The library will host a game of Scattergories at 6 pm on Wednesday, April 23. This event is open to teens and adults.

The Crochet and Knit Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, April 24. This group is open to those 15 years and older. Beginners to experts are welcome to attend. Bring your own projects.