Posh Nails Set to Open in Dwight with Celebration and Ribbon Cutting
DWIGHT – The village of Dwight is about to welcome its newest business, Posh Nails, located at 100 West South Street, just across from the Country Mansion.
Owner Nisa Brahimi recently purchased the building and is currently remodeling the space to create a premier, relaxing, and upscale nail salon experience. The goal is to provide patrons with an unforgettable visit in a luxurious setting.
Posh Nails will officially open its doors on Sunday, April 6. Before then, the community is invited to an open house on April 5 to tour the salon and meet the staff. There will be appetizers, sweets, drinks, coffee, and exclusive gift bags available.The salon will operate Wednesday through Sunday, catering to those looking for high-quality nail care in a stylish and comfortable atmosphere.
With its focus on elegance and relaxation, Posh Nails aims to bring a fresh touch of beauty and self-care to the Dwight community.