Rodney V. Hogan, age 96, of Buckingham, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL. A visitation will be held 2 hours prior from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.; Burial will follow at Round Grove Cemetery with Father Stanley Drewniak officiating.

Rodney was born on May 13, 1928, in Bethany, IL, to Everett V. and Allane (Weidner) Hogan. He married Suzanne Etherington on December 27, 1951, in Decatur, IL.

Survivors include his children: Michael (Beverly) Hogan of Dwight, IL, Daniel (Melinda) Hogan of Buckingham, IL, Thomas (Mary) Hogan of Morris, IL; grandchildren: Cari (Sam Graves) Parker, Jennifer (Nick) Machulis, Matthew (Laura) Hogan, Will (Lauren) Hogan, Jack Hogan, Aindrea Hogan, Shannon (Dennis) Entwistle; and nine great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of over 70 years, Suzanne Hogan; grandson, Ryan Hogan; brother, Richard Hogan and sister-in-law, Joanne.

Rod attended Millikin University in Decatur, IL. He proudly served in the United States Army and National Guard. Rod and Sue lived in Bethany, IL before moving to the Cardiff in 1956, where he and his family farmed. In 1973, he and his brother started the Hogan Implement John Deere dealership.

Rodney enjoyed collecting antique tractors, boating, snowmobiling, and doing Civil War reenactments. He was a historian with an abundance of knowledge on the Civil War. Rod was a lifelong University of Illinois fan. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and spending the winters in Destin, FL. Above all, Rodney loved his family and friends. He truly was the best husband, dad, and granddad.

Rodney was a member of the Elk’s Club, Civil War Round Tables, Investor’s Club, South Wilmington Firemen’s Club, Reddick School Board and Frozen Tales Snowmobile Club.

He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorials in Rodney’s memory may be made to Lightways Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is entrusted with his services; This obituary may be viewed, and a guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com or visit us on Facebook.