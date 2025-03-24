Born April 17, 1953 in Morris, Illinois, Kathleen Regina was a daughter of Walter and Marjorie (Blake) Glenn. She was raised and educated in Mazon where she attended MVK High School and graduated with the Class of 1971. On February 19, 1972, Kathleen married Mark Esgar and together they made their home and raised their family in Mazon.

She was a hard worker, holding several positions over the years including as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service. Kathleen later gained employment as a receptionist with Dr. Smyk’s medical practice in Coal City, often the warm, kind face seeing countless patients over the years until her retirement. She was a past member of the Coal City Area Club and was very active in her children’s PTO while they were in school. Kathleen had quite the artistic side, utilizing her gifts to make wonderful paintings and making hand-made wreaths.

Family was at the core of most everything she did. Kathleen was a matriarch to her siblings as the oldest of eight children, and her natural caregiving skills were evident not only in the way she cared for and raised her family, but in the kindness and graciousness she could show to anyone in need. Her selflessness was often on display with the attention she would show to others, rarely keeping the spotlight for herself. Kathleen was a truly devoted mother and proud grandmother, relishing every sporting event or school activity she attended. Her courage and strength carried her through almost any obstacle she needed to overcome, never letting any negativity wear her down. Kathleen set an unmatched example for her family and friends with her braveness and kindness towards others that will be her lasting legacy for generations to come.

Survivors include two children: Chad (Amanda) Esgar of Morris and Cara Esgar (fiancé: George Reader) of Coal City; five grandchildren: Maci and Cade Baldauf, and Ellie, Chris and Camden Esgar; seven brothers and sisters: Kevin (Bobbi) Glenn of Ohio, Susan Glenn of Odell, IL, Gail (Zeke) Lopez of Morris, Jane Ryder of Forest, IL, Dean Glenn of Morris, David (Patsy) Glenn of California, and Amy (Todd) Enger of Morris; four sisters-in-law: Paula Walker of Rolla, Missouri, Lauri (David) Roe of Verona, IL, Jan (Bob) Murray of Mazon, and Julie (Randy) Roe of Verona; as well as many cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Mark; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Paul Esgar and Ardella Esgar Harris; two sons: Seth and Chris Esgar; and brothers-in-law: Rick Walker, Todd Esgar and Tom Ryder.

Per her wishes, cremation rites are being accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway Street, in Coal City on April 3, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris on April 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. where Kathleen will be laid to rest with her husband and two sons.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Kathleen’s memory to the family for their distribution.

