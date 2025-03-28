Jerome Dennis McNamara, 90, of St. Louis MO, formerly of Dwight IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at Evelyn’s Hospice House in St. Louis. He was born October 9, 1934 in Pontiac IL, the son of Thomas and Gladys Olson McNamara. Beloved husband to late Joan Kinkade McNamara.

Jerome was a graduate of St. Paul Catholic School in Odell, IL He served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years at the Department of Veterans Affairs in purchasing and contracting, most recently in St. Louis. After retiring he continued working for Famous Barr/Macy’s department stores. Jerome was an avid sports fan, cheering on his beloved Chicago Cubs and Bears. He took an active role in his children’s lives, often coaching their sporting events. He was an avid family man.

Jerome is survived by eldest son, Timothy (Debbie) and their four children, Jordan (Molly), Taylor, Joshua (Shaylee), Meaghan (Allen); daughter Michele and her two children, Emily and Ryan; and youngest son, Daniel as well as seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Jane McNamara.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jerome is preceded in death by brothers Francis McNamara, Thomas D. McNamara, Paul McNamara, Donald McNamara, Richard McNamara, John P. McNamara and sisters Eileen McNamara, Mary Skikas, and Joann Smith.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 31st at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight, IL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dwight.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Evelyn’s Hospice House for their loving care of Jerome in during his final weeks. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dwight Sports Boosters c/o Dwight Township High School 801 South Franklin St. Dwight, IL 60420. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is handling the arrangements.