Gary Allen Emmons, 69, of New Windsor, Illinois passed away Sunday, March 9, 2025. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 18, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. The Funeral Service will follow directly after the visitation at 6:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be left to the family of Gary Emmons. Online condolences can be made at https://www.fippingerfuneralhome.com/obituaries

Gary was born May 16, 1955, in Lincoln, Illinois to James and Lois (Jones) Emmons. He attended Williamsville Grade School and continued education at Dwight High School where he met his late wife, Wendy. Gary and Wendy wed on June 5, 1974, in Saunemin, Illinois. They started their family of two in Dwight, IL where Gary worked at Emmons Garage, owned and operated by his late father James, and learned how to be a diesel mechanic. Gary and Wendy moved to Moline, IL where they had their third child. They found a larger home in Rock Island, IL where they started a family business called Quality Truck and Trailer Repair; the shop closed before finding their forever home in New Windsor, IL in 1989. Gary was a hardworking man, working at times three jobs to ensure his girls always had presents under the Christmas tree. Gary worked as a mechanic at Roy Ator’s in Orion, IL, followed by working as a mechanic in Knoxville, IL; he spent many years as a trucker, earning the CB handle/nickname, Dr. Detroit, due to his vast knowledge for engines. He worked for Leingang Truck Co, Jeff Coyne, and Watts landfill as a heavy equipment operator, as well as many others. Gary was medically retired as Owner/Operator from Emmons Trucking in 2018, that he ran with his wife Wendy. Gary and Wendy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 5, 2024, by doing what they loved most, spending time at home together and ordering in their favorite meals.

Gary had many hobbies to include fishing with his grandsons, building and painting model cars, he especially loved putting 5,000-piece puzzles together as a family and even framed a few. He was passionate about Ford Mustang’s, that has followed in the generations.

Gary will be remembered for his beautiful baby blues, brute strength, his generosity, the wealth of knowledge he shared, and many stories. The love for his family showed in everything he did.

Those left to cherish Gary’s memories include his daughter Jennifer Emmons of Charleston, South Carolina, TSgt (Ret) Michele Pridgen and son in law, Micah Pridgen of Summerville, South Carolina; six grandchildren: Samantha Stropes of California, Curtis Fussell and Thomas J. Fussell of Illinois, Jessica Higgins, Sebastian Higgins, and Johnny Seel of South Carolina; two great grandchildren, Damian in California and Declan in South Carolina; sister Barbara Jeanne of Arizona, sister Mary Futia (Emmons) of Illinois, and brother Terry Emmons of Illinois; son in law Thomas D. Fussell of Illinois; sister in laws, Donna Green (Saben) of Iowa and Ruth Emmons (Jaworski) of Illinois; nieces Jackie Marinoff (Emmons), Rhonda Boys (Emmons), Christie Guy; nephews Jimmy Emmons and Jeffrey Emmons; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins

He was preceded in death by his mother Lois Emmons (Jones), father James Emmons, stepmother Joan Emmons (Jopek), brothers Jimmy and Ronnie Emmons, wife Wendy Emmons (Saben), and daughter Jamie Fussell (Emmons); nephew Reuben Lyons and great niece Felicia Emmons.