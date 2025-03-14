Frances Marie Kissiar, 88, resident of the Arc of Dwight, passed away Friday, March 14, 2025 at the home. She was born July 20, 1936 in Houston, Missouri, the daughter of Clyde Edwin and Tressie Mayberry Kissiar.

She is survived by four children, Debra (Gary)Thorson, Michael (Jeana) Woods, Kathy Woods, and Carolyn Woods; five grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, Beth Ann, Emily and Bryan; and a number of great grandchildren. She is also survived by five siblings, Laverna (Rob) Kempfer, Ethel Kious, Mildred (Sam) Eggemeyer, Donald “Tuff” (Kathy) Kissiar, and Connie (Jim) Stoecklin, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five siblings, Phobe (deceased husband, Ivan) Kempfer, Winifred “Wink” Kissiar, Ronald “Fuzz” (surviving wife, Sheila), Cletus (deceased wife, Tammie) Kissiar, and Richard Kissiar.

Frances worked for many years as a dietary aide at the Fox Center. Earlier she worked at RR Donnelley as a material handler. She enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, where “Granny Franny” was always ready to cheer them on. She loved playing bingo, and was quite the social butterfly at the Arc. She always put others before her and never complained.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at the Arc of Dwight for their loving care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.