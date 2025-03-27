Born March 1, 1948, in Morris, Illinois, Dennis Russell was the son of Russell and Elsie (Mehock) Finch. He was raised in Verona and graduated from MVK High School with the Class of 1966. With a keen interest in business and accounting, he pursued further education, which led him to establish and operate Finch Tax & Accounting, serving his clients with dedication for many decades.

On April 27, 1968, Dennis married Margaret “Peg” Dolan. Together, they briefly lived in Morris before moving to Mazon and ultimately settling back in Verona. Over the years, Dennis worked at the Morris Paper Mill and Johnson & Johnson Personal Products in Wilmington. He was also a proud member of IBEW Local #176 who was initiated in 1998, working as a union electrician until his retirement in 2013 – all while continuing his tax and accounting business. In addition, he previously owned and operated Prep Sports Weekly, a local publication in Mazon that celebrated and highlighted area sports—a testament to his passion for community and athletics.

Dennis was elected in 2019, and took great pride in serving as the mayor of Verona, dedicating himself to the village he loved. His leadership and commitment were evident in his efforts to support and improve his hometown. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kinsman, where he once taught CCD; was a Mazon-Verona-Kinsman ambulance squad member, and served as their secretary-treasurer for several years, and held a membership in the National Directory of Registered Tax Return Preparers and Professionals.

One who had a deep appreciation for antiques and antique cars, Dennis took great pride in his classic Mustang. In addition, he loved to travel, often embarking on RV adventures with Peg and the family, and a once in a lifetime trip to Africa.

Above all, Dennis was a devoted family man. He never hesitated to go the extra mile for those he loved. Whether coaching his children’s teams or staying actively involved in the lives of his grandchildren, his presence was constant and unwavering. His loyal canine companion, Rosie, was always by his side, a reflection of his kind and caring nature.

Dennis will be remembered for his generosity, dedication, and the love he had for his family, friends, and the community he cherished. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Margaret “Peg” Finch; children: Shawna (Don) McCowan of Wentzville, Missouri, Stacia Finch of Verona, Shelley (Tony) Cryder of Seneca, Illinois, Scott (Laura) Finch of Diamond, Illinois and Shane Finch of Mazon, Illinois; grandchildren: Justin Cryder (fiancé- Brittany Banaszak) of Seneca, Mackenzie Cryder of Tennessee, Gage Cryder of Seneca, Austin McCowan of Wentzville, and Zachary Finch, Mae Finch and Brock Finch, all of Diamond; two sisters: Shirley (Terry) Misener of Verona and Janice (Dave) Muffler of Mazon, and his brother, Rodney (Connie) Finch of Morris.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Cheri Dolan, and nephew, Todd Dolan.

Green flameless cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Fruland Funeral Home 121 W. Jefferson Street in Morris on Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service 12:00 p.m.

Inurnment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Morris, where Dennis will be laid to rest in the Dolan family lot.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Riverside Medical Team and Cancer Institute Staff, who provided outstanding care to Dennis throughout his illness. The exceptional in-home care delivery by PurposeCare and the compassionate support and services provided by Uplifted and Palliative Care were also deeply appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Dennis’ memory to Just Animals Shelter in Mazon or to the family for a future project for the betterment of the Village of Verona.

