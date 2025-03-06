Daniel Bell, 87, of Gardner, Illinois, completed his life’s journey here on earth on his birthday, March 4, in Joliet.

Born March 4, 1938, in Eureka, Illinois, Daniel was the son of Basil E. and Ruth Corrinne (Diehl) Bell. He was raised in Washington Township and graduated from Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. In 1959, he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving his country for two years.

A dedicated public servant, Daniel was elected to the Tazewell County Board in 1978, where he served for over 20 years, including four years as board chairman (1980-1984). His leadership extended to numerous committees, including chairing the Tri-County Regional Planning Committee for two years, the Health Committee, and the Private Industrial Committee (PIC) for Tazewell, Mason, and Woodford Counties. He was also an active member of the National Association of County Government and played a key role in organizing the “Save the Illinois River” project.

In 2002, Daniel married Kay Pickles in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and together they shared 23 wonderful years of love and companionship.

Daniel dedicated 25 years of service to the Illinois Department of Transportation, retiring as a supervisor. His passion for farming remained strong throughout his life. He was a member of the former Calvary Mennonite Church in Washington, the Farm Bureau, and the Kennel Lake Sportsman Club.

An avid outdoorsman, Daniel had a deep love for fishing—so much so that, since 1949, he only missed two years of his annual fishing trips to Canada. His interests also included traveling, snow skiing, snowmobiling, and off-road four-wheeling in Arizona. He found joy in simple pleasures like lunching and having coffee with friends and attending estate sales. Socializing was one of his greatest joys, and he especially loved serving and connecting with others at Bell’s Barbeque. A gifted storyteller, Daniel had a way of enhancing every tale, making each story even more captivating.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kay Bell of Gardner; his children, Brian Bell of Washington, Illinois; Danette (Robert) Hadfield of Metamora, Illinois; step children; Michael Bexson of Gardner; David (Angela) Bexson of South Wilmington; Jeffrey (Joy) Bexson of Gardner; and Joe M. Bexson, Jr. of Madison, Wisconsin; twelve grandchildren, Madelyn (Cory) Reneau of Washington, Illinois; Logan (Taylor) Hadfield of Low Point, Illinois; Cassandra (Jeff) Carlson of Gardner; Kristen (Luke) Cullman of South Wilmington; Jayson Turrentine of Plainfield; Benjamin Bexson and Christopher Bexson, both of Gardner; Tyler (Dion) Bexson, Henry Bexson, Riley Bexson, Chloe Bexson, and Sofia Bexson, all of Madison, Wisconsin; and five great-grandchildren, Hadley Reneau of Washington; Jackson and James Cullman of South Wilmington; Olivia and Kelsey Carlson of Gardner.

Also surviving are his sister, Carol (Tom) Bell-Shelly of Excelsior, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Lynne (James) Kociss of Morris; brother-in-law, Robert (Sharon) Pickles of Gardner and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Scott Bell; his brother, Gerald Bell; and his former wife, Bobette Bell.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty Street in Gardner on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jan Chandler from Church of Hope will officiate.

Daniel will be laid to rest at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery in Braceville.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Daniel’s memory to the Gardner Emergency Squad, Church of Hope, or any dog rescue organization of the donor’s choice.

