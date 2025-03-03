March 3

The Lady Mavericks Played the Elwood Tigers and defeated them in 2 matches 25-21 & 25-11. They will play for the Regional Championship Wednesday @ 4:30.

Leading Scorers include…

D’Amico: 9 service points, 3 aces.

Kruger: 8 service points, 7 aces, 3 kills & 3 digs.

Collet: 6 service points, 1 kill, 3 digs & 3 assists.

Prohaska: 4 service points.

Hunt: 3 service points, 1 ace.

Bryant: 1 service point, 4 digs.

This leaves their overall record 16-1. They will play for the regional championship Wednesday @ 4:30.

Feb 27

7th graders won 25-29 & 25-9. Improving their record to 15-1. Leading Scorers include…

D’Amico: Huge serving night with 12 service points, 7 aces, 1 dig.

Bryant: 4 service points, 1 ace, 1 kill & 1 assist.

Prohaska: 4 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill & 1 dig.

Collet: 3 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 3 digs, 6 assists.

Kruger: 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs.

Hunt: 2 service points, 1 ace, 1 kill.

Harper Simmons: 1 big dig.

8th graders won in 2 fantastic matches 25-21 & 25-16. Improving their record 9-7. Leading Scorers include…

Weber: 9 service points, 5 aces, 1 dig, 1 block & 1 kill.

Lissy: 8 service points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs & 2 blocks.

Arnstrom: 7 service points.

Petro: 4 service points.

Pichardo: 4 service points, 2 digs.

Both & Phillips: Each with 2 service points & 2 digs. J. Both had 4 kills as well.

Humphrey: 3 service points.

Pfeifer: 1 service point, 1 dig.

7th graders will play their first round of regionals on Monday @ 4:30. Come out if you can!!

Feb 25

The Lady Mavericks traveled to Saunemin last night & both teams came out successful.

7th grade won in 2 matches starting out slow 25-29 & came out with a bang 25-1.

Leading Scorers include…

Kruger: 17 service points, 12 aces.

Cat Collet: 15 service points, 6 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs & 1 assist.

Hunt: 4 service points, 2 digs.

Prohaska: 3 service points, 1 kill.

Wilkinson: Had a service point & 1 kill.

D’Amico: Also had a service point & 1 dig.

Cole & Simmons: Each a dig.

This leaves their overall record 14-1.

8th grade Lady Mavericks also took a win against Saunemin in 2 matches 25-22 & 25-15. Girls began to get in the groove & had some great rallies. Leading Scorers include…

Lissy: 10 service points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist.

Pfeifer: 10 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist.

Weber: 4 service points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 digs, 6 assists.

Pichardo: 3 service points.

Both: 3 service points, 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.

Humphrey & Phillips: each had 2 service points & 1 dig.

Slattery: Ended the night & winning point with an ace, 3 kills & 1 block.

This leaves their overall record 8-7.

COME OUT & SUPPORT THE LADY MAVERICKS ON THEIR 8th GRADE NIGHT THIS THURSDAY AGAINST THE REED CUSTER COMETS! Pack the stands!!

Feb 24

The Lady Mavericks played the Odell Ramgals last night. 7th grade defeated the Rams in 2 matches 25-12 & 25-14.

Leading Scorers include…

Collet: 13 service points, 9 aces, 3 assist.

Bryant: 11 service points, 6 aces, 3 digs.

Kruger: 5 service points, 1 ace, 1 dig.

Hunt: 3 service points, 1 ace, 2 digs.

Wilkinson; 1 service point.

Simmons: 2 digs.

Prohaska: 1 dig for the night.

Overall 7th Record: 13-1

8th grade Lady Mavericks lost in 2 tough matches 26-24 & 25-21. Girls are improving each game & we see changes with the girls skills greatly!

Leading Scorers include…

Weber: 15 service points, 5 aces, 4 digs, 4 assist, 1 block.

Pichardo: 7 service points.

Humphrey: 5 service points, 5 aces, 3 digs.

Lissy: 1 service point, 2 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks, 1 assist.

Pfeifer: 1 service point, 2 kills, 4 digs.

Slattery: 4 digs, 1 kill.

Phillips: 2 digs.

Both: 3 digs, 1 kill.

Overall 8th Record: 7-7

Feb 20

The Lady Mavericks played Marseilles Milton Pope last night and both 7/8th got the win.

7th grade won in 2 matches 25-21 & 25-19. The team worked well with adjusting to changes and communicating amongst teammates. Leading Scorers include…

Bryant: 9 service points, 2 aces, 5 digs.

Collet: 9 service points, 4 aces, 3 digs, 4 kills, 3 assists.

Kruger: 8 service points, 3 aces, 1 kill.

Prohaska & D’Amico each had 4 service points, 1 ace.

Hunt: 2 digs, 1 kill.

Wilkinson: 2 big blocks.

Cole: 2 digs for the night.

8th grade Lady Mavericks defeated Milton Pope also in 2 matches 26-24 & 25-21. Mavericks stuck with each play all the way through & had a great night attacking at the net. Leading Scorers include…

Weber: 14 service points, 9 aces, 3 digs.

Humphrey: 11 service points, 2 kills.

Pfeifer: 5 service points, 1 ace, 1 dig.

Lissy: 3 service points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs.

Phillips: 3 service points, 1 ace.

Pichardo: 2 service points, 1 dig.

Slattery: 2 service points.

Paputsa: Had 1 dig for the night.

Feb 18

The Lady Mavericks took on the Nettle Creek Foxes last night. Both 7th & 8th grade came out Victorious.

7th grade had 2 quick matches 25-1 & 25-8.

Collet was on fire with serves serving 22 pts points in a row in the first match but overall had 32 service points, 15 aces, 2 kills & 2 assists.

Bryant with 7 service points, 4 aces, 1 assist.

Kruger had 5 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills & 2 digs.

Hunt: 4 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill.

The 8th grade Lady Mavericks defeated the Foxes in 3 matches 26-28, 25-10 & 26-24.

Leading Scorers include…

Humphrey: 14 service points, 2 aces, 4 digs.

Weber: 10 service points, 5 aces, 4 assist, 2 kills, 2 digs & 1 block.

Petro: 11 service points, 1 ace, 2 digs.

Lissy: 9 service points, 3 aces, 1 dig.

Pichardo: 7 service points, 1 ace.

Paputsa: 5 service points, 1 ace.

Slattery: 4 service points, 1 ace, 4 kills.

Phillips: 3 service points, 3 digs, 2 assist.

Pfeifer: 2 service points, 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 block.

Both: 2 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 dig.

Armstrom: 1 service points, 1 block, 1 kill.

Rush: 2 digs for the night.

Feb 13

8th MVK VBALL IVC SCORES

The Lady Mavericks traveled to Saratoga last night to play in their IVC Tourney. Mavericks who were seeded 4th took on the powerful 1st seed Saratoga. MVK lost in 2 intense matches 25-18 & 25-11. The girls improved immensely from the last time they played them & played extremely well against the tough competitors.

Leading Scorers include…

Weber: 7 service points, 2 digs, 1 block.

Phillips: 6 service points, 1 dig, 2 assists.

Lissy: 6 service points, 2 kills, 5 digs, 1 block & 2 assists.

Collet: 6 service points, 1 ace, 5 digs, 4 assist.

Pichardo: 1 service points.

Pfeifer: 1 service point, 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block.

Humphrey: 1 service point, 1 kill, 3 digs.

Feb 11

The 7th Grade Lady Mavericks had some unbelievable matches against Seneca & The Saratoga Hawks last night. Making them victorious in both games & IVC Champs!!

Mavericks won against Seneca in their first game 25-17 & 25-20. It felt good to win against a team who were our first loss this season. The Lady Mavericks then won back to back winning against Saratoga in 3 matches 25-22, 25-14-25 & 25-23.

Leading Scorers for the night… in both games total.

Bryant: 35 service points, 12 aces, 15 digs.

Collet: 13 service points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 assist, 2 blocks.

Kruger: 14 service points, 2 aces, 5 kills.

D’Amico: 9 service points, 2 aces.

Simmons: 7 service points, 2 aces, 1 digs.

Prohaska: 9 service points.

Wilkinson: 2 kills.

Cole: 2 digs.

Masie Hunt: 4 digs, 1 kill.

Feb 5

The Lady Mavericks played a conference match against the Seneca Raiders last night.

7th grade got their first lost of the season scores being 25-16 & 25-18. Both teams were seen at an equal level intensity & high amounts of energy.

Leading Scorers include…

Collet: 6 service points, 2 aces, 5 assists.

Kruger: 5 service points, 3 digs.

Prohaska: 4 service points, 1 kill, 4 digs.

D’Amico: 4 service points.

Bryant: 2 service points, 5 kills, 3 digs.

Hunt: Chipped in with a serve.

7th grade girls are back in action Tuesday night at home in their IVC tourney.

8th grade got a great win last night in 3 matches 25-10, 18-25 & 25-16. It was fantastic to see improvement from games before & everyone got to be apart of conference win.

Leading Scorers include…

Lissy: 11 service points, 3 aces, 3 digs, 2 blocks & 1 dig.

Weber: 8 service points, 5 aces, 3 blocks.

Phillips: 7 service points, 2 aces, 2 digs, 1 block.

Pichardo: 5 service points, 1 ace.

Humphrey: 4 service points, 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.

Slattery: 5 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 blocks.

Both: 5 service points, 2 aces, 3 kills.

Paputsa: 3 service points.

Pfeifer: 2 service points, 1 aces, 1 dig.

Arnstrom: 1 service point, 1 dig.

Rush & Brockman each had a dig for the night.

8th grade plays next in their IVC tournament @ Saratoga next Wednesday.

Feb 4

The Lady Mavericks 6th & 8th grade traveled to ICS last night to play the Knights.

6th grade won in 2 matches after a long awaiting game 25-12 & 25-18.

Murphy: lead the team in serves with 16 service points.

Cole: Followed after with 8 service points & 1 great kill.

Bauer & Helland each with 5 service points.

Hurley: 3 service points.

Brown: Chipped in with 1 service points.

6th grade girls will travel to Saratoga on Saturday to play in their first big tournament!

8th grade Lady Mavericks fought hard in 3 matches & just came out short. It was great to see subs get in during a non conference game & get competitive. Match scores were 27-25, 25-19 & 25-23.

Leading Scorers include…

Lissy: 11 service points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs, 3 assists & 3 massive blocks.

Phillips: 9 service points, 2 aces, 1 dig.

Paputsa: 8 service points.

Armstrom: 4 service points, 1 ace.

Weber: 4 service points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks.

Pichardo: 4 service points, 1 ace.

Humphrey: 5 service points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.

Pfeifer: 3 service points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks.

Slattery: 2 kills, 4 digs.

Both: 4 digs, 1 kill, 2 assist.

Rush: Had a dig.

Big conference game at Seneca tomorrow!

Feb 3

The Lady Mavericks played at Marseilles & both teams came out victorious. 7th grade won in 3 matches 20-25, 25-20 & 25-9. Leading Scorers include…



Collet: 23 Service Points, 11 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs & 6 assist. Bryant: 8 service points, 4 aces, 9 amazing digs, 1 kill & 1 assist. Kruger: 7 service points, 2 aces, 3 digs, & had a great night at the net with 7 kills & 1 block. D’Amico: 7 service points, 1 aces, 3 digs. Hunt: 4 service points, 4 digs. Prohaska: 3 service points, 1 kill, 3 assist. Wilkinson: 1 service point, 1 dig, 1 massive block. Cole: 2 digs. Simmons: 1 dig. They remain undefeated 8-0. 8th Grade Lady Mavericks also won in 3 matches 18-25, 25-10 & 25-21. Girls battled hard & their serving improved! Leading Scorers include… Weber: 17 service points, 9 aces, 4 digs, 7 assist. Pichardo: 8 service points, 4 aces, 4 digs. Lissy: 8 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 big block. Phillips: 8 service points, 2 aces. Paputsa: 6 service points. Pfeifer: 6 service points, 2 kills, 5 digs. Slattery: 4 digs, 1 kill. Both: 3 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assist. Humphrey: Chipped in with 1 service point. This leaves their overall record 4-4.

Jan 30

The Lady Mavericks played some intense games against Morris Grade School!

7th grade defeated MGS 25-14 & 25-6. They did a phenomenal serving job, and amazing runs!!

Leading Scorers include…

Kruger: Had a great night having 17 service points, 7 aces, 5 kills.

Bryant: 13 service points, 6 aces.

Prohaska: 7 service points, 3 aces.

Collet: 6 service points, 2 aces, 5 assist.

D’Amico: Chipped in with a serve.

Hunt: 1 kill & 1 big block!

This leaves 7th grades record 7-0

8th grade Lady Mavericks played 3 close matches but coming just short! Match scores were 16-25, 25-22 & 22-25. They played aggressive & worked hard defensively.

Leading Scorers include…

Lissy: 16 service points, 7 aces, 5 digs & 3 blocks.

Collet: 7 service points, 2 assist.

Armstrom: 6 service points.

Pfeifer: 5 service points, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 3 assist.

Paputsa & Phillips each with 4 service points.

Weber & Slattery each with 4 digs.

Humphrey: 1 service point & 1 dig.

This leaves 8th grades record 4-3.

Tough schedule next week!

Jan 28

The Lady Mavericks played another conference match against the Dwight Redbirds last night.

7th grade defeated the Redbirds in 2 matches 25-6 & 25-12. Bringing their overall record to 6-0. Leading Scorers include…. Collet: 15 Service points, 10 aces, 1 kill, 6 assist. Kruger: 12 service points, 9 aces, 2 kills. Wilkinson: 6 service points, 4 aces, 3 kills. Prohaska: 4 service points, 1 ace. Bryant: 4 kills & a dig. Hunt: 4 service pints, 3 aces. D’Amico: Chipped in with a serve. 8th grade Lady Mavericks lost in 2 tough matches. 25-12 & 26-24. Bringing their overall record to 3-3. Leading Scorers include… Weber: 6 Service points, 2 aces, 2 kills. Pfeifer: 6 Service points, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist. Collet: 5 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills. Both: 5 service points, 4 aces. Humphrey: 4 service points, 3 digs & 3 kills.

Jan 16

The Lady Mavericks played their second conference game against Saratoga Hawks last night. They were our great competition yet & I’m so proud of the outcomes!

The 7th grade won in 2 intense matches 25-22 & 25-22. Leader Scorers include…

Collet: 10 serves, 3 aces, 4 assist, 1 dig & 1 kill

Prohaska: Had a great serving night with 7 serves, 1 ace, 2 assists, 1 dig.

Kruger: 6 serves, 3 digs, 2 kills.

Bryant: 6 serves, 2 aces, 4 big digs.

Wilkinson: Had a good night at the net with 2 kills & 1 dig.

D’Amico: chipped in with 3 service points.

Hunt: with a big block.

The 8th grade lost to the Undefeated Hawks in 2 tough matches. 25-16 & 25-12. The girls did extremely well for playing one of our strongest competitors this season. We had a great number of rallies & some great digs on defense.

Leading Scorers include…

Weber: 12 service points, 3 aces, 1 kill & a phenomenal 5 digs.

Collet: 7 service points, 2 kills, 2 digs, & 2 huge blocks.

Humphrey: 4 service points, & a big run of 7 digs.

Lissy: 3 service points, 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 block.

Slattery: Contributed with a dig.

Overall- 7th grade record 5-0.

8th grade record 3-2.

Jan 15

The Lady Mavericks took on Streator Woodland last night. Both teams got another win to add to their record.

7th won in 2 matches: 25-7 and 25-22. All our players contributed nicely and battled hard.

Leading scorers include…

Collet: 19 serves, 14 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist.

Hunt: 4 service points.

Bryant: 2 Service points, 1 dig.

Kruger & Prohaska each had a serving point.

There record is now 4-0

8th grade won in 3 matches: 25-15, 23-25 & 15-8.

The girls communicated well & showed great teamwork amongst the matches.

Leader Scorers include…

Weber: 15 service points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 2 assist.

Lissy: 13 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig, 3 huge blocks.

Humphrey: 12 service points, 4 aces, 1 dig.

Slattery: 3 service points, 2 aces.

Pichardo had a fantastic digging night!

Record is now 3-1

Jan 14

Lady Mavericks played their first conference game on Jan. 14th against the GSWB Tigers. Both teams had great defense & fought hard at the net.

7th grade came out victorious in 2 matches. 25-11 and 25-19. Girls had great runs with their serves and maintained awesome energy!

8th great played 2 tough matches and came out just short!! Match scores were 13-25 and 24-26. Very proud of the girls for adapting to a more competitive team, we kept a great pace & became for assertive towards wanting the ball!

Jan 9

The Lady Mavericks had 2 fantastic wins against Serena tonight. Making their record 2-0.

7th grade won in 3 tough matches 25-23, 22-23, 25-19.

8th grade came out victorious in 2 powerful matches. 25-10 & 25-6.

Lady Mavericks are back at it Tuesday the 14th with their first home game of the season against Gardner.

Jan 8

On 1/8/25 the MVK Lady Mavericks took on their first game at Ransom and came out Victorious with 3 huge wins from the 6th, 7th & 8th grade teams.

8th grade won in 3 tough matches 25-23, 25-17 @ 25-11.

7th grade won is 2 quick sets. 25-9 & 25-13.

6th grade battled hard and won in 3 sets 25-23, 25-15 & 25-9.

Girls are playing hard & having fun. Huge competitors coming up within the next few weeks!