March 3
The Lady Mavericks Played the Elwood Tigers and defeated them in 2 matches 25-21 & 25-11. They will play for the Regional Championship Wednesday @ 4:30.
Feb 27
Feb 25
The Lady Mavericks traveled to Saunemin last night & both teams came out successful.
Feb 24
The Lady Mavericks played the Odell Ramgals last night. 7th grade defeated the Rams in 2 matches 25-12 & 25-14.
Feb 20
The Lady Mavericks played Marseilles Milton Pope last night and both 7/8th got the win.
Feb 18
The Lady Mavericks took on the Nettle Creek Foxes last night. Both 7th & 8th grade came out Victorious.
Feb 13
8th MVK VBALL IVC SCORES
The Lady Mavericks traveled to Saratoga last night to play in their IVC Tourney. Mavericks who were seeded 4th took on the powerful 1st seed Saratoga. MVK lost in 2 intense matches 25-18 & 25-11. The girls improved immensely from the last time they played them & played extremely well against the tough competitors.
Feb 11
The 7th Grade Lady Mavericks had some unbelievable matches against Seneca & The Saratoga Hawks last night. Making them victorious in both games & IVC Champs!!
Feb 5
The Lady Mavericks played a conference match against the Seneca Raiders last night.
Feb 4
The Lady Mavericks 6th & 8th grade traveled to ICS last night to play the Knights.
Feb 3
The Lady Mavericks played at Marseilles & both teams came out victorious. 7th grade won in 3 matches 20-25, 25-20 & 25-9. Leading Scorers include…
Jan 30
The Lady Mavericks played some intense games against Morris Grade School!
Jan 28
The Lady Mavericks played another conference match against the Dwight Redbirds last night.
Jan 16
The Lady Mavericks played their second conference game against Saratoga Hawks last night. They were our great competition yet & I’m so proud of the outcomes!
Jan 15
The Lady Mavericks took on Streator Woodland last night. Both teams got another win to add to their record.
Jan 14
Lady Mavericks played their first conference game on Jan. 14th against the GSWB Tigers. Both teams had great defense & fought hard at the net.
Jan 9
The Lady Mavericks had 2 fantastic wins against Serena tonight. Making their record 2-0.
Jan 8
On 1/8/25 the MVK Lady Mavericks took on their first game at Ransom and came out Victorious with 3 huge wins from the 6th, 7th & 8th grade teams.