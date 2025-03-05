Morris Hospital Foundation Offers Healthcare Scholarships



March 3, 2025, MORRIS, IL – The Morris Hospital Foundation is offering scholarships to students who are pursuing an education in healthcare. The scholarships are intended to encourage education in a health-related course of study while enhancing the availability of healthcare providers in the local community.

The $1,000 Carol Harrington Endowed Morris Hospital Foundation Scholarship and the $1,000 Relucio Family Healthcare Scholarship will each be awarded to a student who is pursuing an undergraduate education in a healthcare related field. Applicants must be accepted into, or currently enrolled in, a hospital-related health care curriculum at an accredited college, university or vocational/technical school and reside in one of the zip codes within Morris Hospital’s service area, which include: 60407, 60408, 60410, 60416, 60420, 60424, 60437, 60444, 60447, 60450, 60470, 60474, 60479, 60481, 60541, 61341, 61350, and 61360.

Applications for the Carol Harrington and Relucio Family scholarships are available on the hospital website by going to www.morrishospital.org/scholarships. Students may apply for as many scholarships as they would like by checking the appropriate boxes on the scholarship application.

The Morris Hospital Foundation also offers the Hugo Avalos Endowed Scholarship, which awards up to $5,000 to a student who has been accepted into or is currently enrolled in an accredited medical school, nurse practitioner, or physician’s assistant program. Applicants must be or have been a resident of Illinois. For a copy of the Hugo Avalos scholarship application, contact Hannah Wehrle, Auxiliary and Foundation Officer at Morris Hospital, at hwehrle@morrishospital.org or 815-705-7021.

Completed applications for all scholarships must be postmarked by April 18, 2025. Scholarship winners will be announced in May. For more information, contact the Morris Hospital Foundation at 815-705-7021.