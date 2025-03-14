Morris Hospital and YMCA Offer Pair of Parkinson’s Programs

March 13, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers and the Morris Hospital YMCA are offering two free programs in April for individuals who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and their loved ones. The programs will be held at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris, and are open to the community.

On Friday, April 11, Morris Hospital Neurologist Dr. Isaac Mezo will present “Parkinson’s and You” from 2-3 p.m. During the program, Dr. Mezo will discuss medications and therapy services that are available to help manage the symptoms of this complicated disease. To register for Parkinson’s and You, call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events.

“Meal Prepping for People with Parkinson’s” will be offered on Wednesday, April 23, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. During this program, a Morris Hospital dietitian will explain how individuals with a diagnosis of Parkinson’s can incorporate the right foods into their meals to make sure they are getting the best nutrition, as Parkinson’s disease can lead to nutritional deficiencies. To register for the nutrition program, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or go to www.morrishospital.org/events.